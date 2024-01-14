en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Scotts Miracle-Gro’s $1.7 Billion Cannabis Investment Misstep: The Hagedorn’s Plan for Recovery

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Scotts Miracle-Gro’s $1.7 Billion Cannabis Investment Misstep: The Hagedorn’s Plan for Recovery

Scotts Miracle-Gro, an Ohio-based lawn care giant, has incurred substantial financial losses following a $1.7 billion investment in the cannabis industry. The company’s focus on marijuana growth aids such as lighting, nutrients, and cultivation tools did not bear the anticipated fruits, leading to a significant setback.

Despite the unforeseen financial turmoil, CEO Jim Hagedorn and his son Chris remain steadfast in their commitment to turning the tide.

Unyielding Resolve Amidst Financial Turmoil

During a November event held in Las Vegas, a visibly frustrated Jim Hagedorn vocalized his disappointment with the investment’s outcome. Nevertheless, he reaffirmed his unwavering dedication to steer the company towards recovery. The Hagedorns are now channeling their energies towards leveraging their experience and resources to regain a competitive edge in the volatile cannabis industry.

Strategies for Recovery

The father-son duo’s recovery plan involves optimizing their existing investments in the cannabis sector. They aim to innovate within the space to up their game and outperform their rivals. Notably, one strategy included the company’s efforts to separate Hawthorne from Scotts, a move designed to create the ‘Procter & Gamble of marijuana’.

Looking Ahead: A Daunting Yet Hopeful Venture

Though the path to recovery seems daunting, the Hagedorns’ tenacity could prove instrumental in Scotts Miracle-Gro’s comeback in the cannabis industry. Their resolve to bounce back, coupled with strategic planning and industry experience, may well position the company for success amidst the industry’s unpredictability.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Hertz Shifts Gears: To Sell a Third of Its Electric Vehicle Fleet
Hertz, the renowned global car rental company, has revealed a major strategic shift in its approach to electric vehicles (EVs). The company announced that it intends to sell approximately one third of its global EV fleet, a clear reflection of the broader industry trends wherein automakers are reassessing their commitment to EVs amid challenges such
Hertz Shifts Gears: To Sell a Third of Its Electric Vehicle Fleet
World Economic Forum 2024: Harnessing AI for Global Challenges
29 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: Harnessing AI for Global Challenges
Conflict Brews Between BWU and BHTA Over Legislative Standards for Hotel Workers
38 mins ago
Conflict Brews Between BWU and BHTA Over Legislative Standards for Hotel Workers
Alien Life Claims Debunked as Authorities Seize and Examine Figures; Street-Legal Race Engine Car on Sale
11 mins ago
Alien Life Claims Debunked as Authorities Seize and Examine Figures; Street-Legal Race Engine Car on Sale
Unclaimed Prize in Kenya: Winner Neglects Ksh.100,000 from Jipange Na Viusasa Promotion
18 mins ago
Unclaimed Prize in Kenya: Winner Neglects Ksh.100,000 from Jipange Na Viusasa Promotion
IT Stocks Poised to Drive Nifty Index Towards 22,000
22 mins ago
IT Stocks Poised to Drive Nifty Index Towards 22,000
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Open 2024: Chris O'Connell's Epic Comeback Triumph in First Round
4 mins
Australian Open 2024: Chris O'Connell's Epic Comeback Triumph in First Round
China Makes Waves in Winter Sports with First International Ice Sailing Competition
5 mins
China Makes Waves in Winter Sports with First International Ice Sailing Competition
Decoding the 'Second Brain': Glial Cells' Crucial Role in Digestion
5 mins
Decoding the 'Second Brain': Glial Cells' Crucial Role in Digestion
Japan's Top Officials Congratulate Taiwan's President-Elect, Signifying Close Ties
9 mins
Japan's Top Officials Congratulate Taiwan's President-Elect, Signifying Close Ties
Movano Health's Evie Ring: A Pioneering Health Tracker for Women
9 mins
Movano Health's Evie Ring: A Pioneering Health Tracker for Women
Taiwan's Election Outcome: Victory for Lai Ching-te and Implications for Taiwan-China Relations
13 mins
Taiwan's Election Outcome: Victory for Lai Ching-te and Implications for Taiwan-China Relations
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: A Transformative Phase in Cancer Treatment
13 mins
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: A Transformative Phase in Cancer Treatment
Lai Ching-te: Taiwan's New President at the Helm amid Political Tensions
15 mins
Lai Ching-te: Taiwan's New President at the Helm amid Political Tensions
Rahul Gandhi's Justice Drive: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Commences from Manipur
16 mins
Rahul Gandhi's Justice Drive: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Commences from Manipur
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
1 hour
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app