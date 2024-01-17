Scott Thuman Climbs to Evening Anchor Position at WJLA

In a significant reshuffling, Scott Thuman is set to ascend to the role of evening anchor at the Sinclair-owned station, WJLA, in Washington, D.C. operating under the 7News brand. The transition, scheduled to commence on January 23, will see Thuman, a WJLA veteran since 2005, continue his duties as the station's chief political correspondent and maintain his input to the syndicated show Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson.

A Robust Newscasting Team

In his new capacity, Thuman will join the ranks of the 7News team, which includes anchor Michelle Marsh, chief meteorologist Veronica Johnson, Live Desk Anchor John Rogers, and sports anchor Scott Abraham. The appointment of a journalist of Thuman's caliber underscores WJLA's commitment to delivering high-quality news to its viewership, thereby solidifying its position in the upper echelons of broadcast journalism.

Confidence in Thuman's Capabilities

WJLA's vice president and general manager, Todd Bernstein, expressed his faith in Thuman's vast experience in the domain of broadcast journalism. Simultaneously, news director Cheryl Carson highlighted Thuman's near two-decade tenure at WJLA, coupled with his unwavering dedication and wealth of journalistic experiences, as assets that will undoubtedly enrich his new role.

Thuman's Vision for Local News

For his part, Thuman expressed his honor to assume the anchor role, emphasizing the critical importance of local news in fostering an informed citizenry. Before joining WJLA, Thuman embarked on his journalistic journey in Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida, and he is a proud alumnus of Florida Southern College. His promotion is a testament to his journalistic prowess and dedication, traits that are bound to serve him well in his new role.