Scott Hayward of Tupelo Music Hall Honored Among Top 200 New Hampshire Business Owners

Scott Hayward, esteemed proprietor of Derry’s Tupelo Music Hall, has earned his place among New Hampshire’s top 200 business owners for 2024. The recognition comes from the NH Business Review’s 2024 New Hampshire 200, an illustrious award that salutes leaders who have markedly influenced the state’s economy and business environment.

From Side Business to Success Story

Hayward, a native of Derry, expressed his profound honor at being included in the list, particularly alongside other luminaries he admires. The story of Tupelo Music Hall, which he initiated as a side venture in 2004, is one of resilience and innovation. It started as a modest coffeehouse-type venue and has flourished into a nearly 700-seat hall, attracting a diverse demographic and providing a safe, enjoyable haven for music lovers.

Revolutionizing Entertainment in a Pandemic

Despite the formidable challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hayward showcased exemplary innovation. He launched the country’s first parking lot concert during the pandemic, managing to keep his team employed and continuing to deliver entertainment when it was most needed. This unique approach allowed for social distancing while keeping the spirit of live music alive.

National Recognition for Tupelo Music Hall

Tupelo Music Hall’s achievements have not gone unnoticed. It has been recognized nationally, even making a splash in Rolling Stone, for its success. The venue is lauded for its diverse musical offerings, catering to a wide array of tastes and ages, and its commitment to creating a pleasurable and safe environment for all.