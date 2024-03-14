Scott Foley, 51, Embraces Shirtless Scene in 'The Girls on the Bus', Credits Wife for Fitness Motivation

Scott Foley recently opened up about his latest role in the Max series 'The Girls on the Bus', where he portrays a politician who decides to run for president. In an upcoming episode, Foley, at the age of 51, delivers a shirtless dance that he described as both terrifying and rewarding. The scene aligns with the series' light-hearted take on political campaigns, allowing Foley to explore new dimensions within a familiar sphere.

Advertisment

Building Confidence for the Role

Foley's decision to participate in the shirtless scene was influenced by his character's fantasy sequences, envisioned by lead character Sadie McCarthy, played by Melissa Benoist. Despite initial reservations about his age, Foley embraced the challenge, finding the experience ultimately rewarding. His preparation for the role was supported by his wife, Marika Domińczyk, who encouraged him to maintain his physique, humorously intervening in his diet in the days leading up to filming.

Political Roles and Inspirations

Advertisment

Having previously navigated the political drama landscape with his role in 'Scandal', Foley found transitioning to 'The Girls on the Bus' to be a natural fit. He drew inspiration for his character, a small-town mayor with presidential aspirations, from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. This role continues Foley's exploration of political characters, adding a fun and light-hearted twist to his repertoire.

Exploring Journalism and Politics

The series, which also stars Natasha Behnam, Carla Gugino, and Christina Elmore, focuses on a group of female journalists covering the presidential election campaign. This setting provides a backdrop for exploring themes of journalism ethics, professional relationships, and personal drama, enriching the narrative with a mix of humor and seriousness. Foley's performance and the dynamic cast contribute to a compelling portrayal of the complexities surrounding political campaigns and media coverage.

Scott Foley's role in 'The Girls on the Bus' and his candid reflections on preparing for it highlight the actor's commitment to his craft and willingness to embrace new challenges, regardless of age. His portrayal adds depth to the series, offering viewers a blend of entertainment and insight into the political and journalistic worlds.