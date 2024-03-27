Scott Derrickson Set to Direct 'The Night of the Hunter' Remake, Co-Writing with C. Robert Cargill

Universal Pictures has tapped Scott Derrickson, known for his work on Doctor Strange and Sinister, to direct a new adaptation of David Grubb's Southern gothic novel, The Night of the Hunter. This project reunites Derrickson with his frequent collaborator, C. Robert Cargill, to co-write the screenplay. The original 1955 film, directed by Charles Laughton and starring Robert Mitchum, is celebrated as a pinnacle of film noir.

Reviving a Noir Classic

The story of The Night of the Hunter centers around Harry Powell, a menacing figure who, under the guise of a preacher, hunts for a hidden fortune belonging to the family of his deceased cellmate. The original film is renowned for its chilling portrayal of Powell by Mitchum and stands as Laughton's sole directorial work. Derrickson and Cargill's adaptation promises to inject new life into this tale of suspense and terror, leveraging their proven track record in creating compelling horror cinema.

A Collaborative Effort

Derrickson and Cargill's partnership has yielded significant success in the horror genre, most notably with their recent project, The Black Phone 2. Their approach to The Night of the Hunter remake suggests a continuation of their expertise in crafting stories that blend psychological depth with horror elements. With production helmed by Universal Pictures and Amy Pascal and Peter Gethers on board as producers, the remake is poised to capture the essence of the original while offering a fresh perspective.

Anticipation Builds

While the project is still in the early stages of development, anticipation is high for Derrickson and Cargill's take on The Night of the Hunter. The original film's status as a cult classic and its induction into the United States National Film Registry underscores the significance of this adaptation. As details emerge and production progresses, fans of classic cinema and horror alike eagerly await the revival of Harry Powell's dark saga.

The remake of The Night of the Hunter represents not only a tribute to the original film and novel but also a testament to the enduring appeal of well-crafted suspense and horror. As Derrickson and Cargill embark on this ambitious project, their adaptation is set to introduce a new generation to the haunting tale of Harry Powell, while honoring the legacy of its predecessors.