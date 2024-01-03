en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Scott County Road Department Prepares for Winter Challenges Ahead

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:41 pm EST
Scott County Road Department Prepares for Winter Challenges Ahead

The Scott County Road Department in Kentucky is bracing for potential snowfall in the months ahead after a winter devoid of significant weather events. Department representative, J.R. Brandenburg, confirms that the absence of early winter weather has granted them ample preparation time for the anticipated challenges in the coming months. While January, February, and March typically witness considerable snowfall, the team remains unfazed, ready to respond promptly to the first signs of snow.

Prepping for Snowfall

Brandenburg emphasizes that despite the benign start to the season, their supervisory team is fully prepared to check the roads and act quickly, and the crew can be on the roads within an hour of the first snowflakes. This readiness, born out of the quiet start to the season, is an asset to the department as they gear up for the winter’s challenges.

Beyond Snow: The Ice Challenge

While snow poses its own challenges, Brandenburg points towards a more daunting adversary—ice. The icy conditions severely complicate the task of keeping trucks on the road, even with chains, due to the difficulty in steering. However, he reassures that ice is not expected to be a problem in the current forecast, focusing on the immediate task at hand, which is handling potential snowfall.

Weekend Weather System Brings Precipitation Uncertainty, Snow Chance in Kentucky

This weekend’s weather system involves two lows, with the weaker lead low moving into the southern Appalachian Mountains on Saturday and the main low situated in the Mid-Atlantic, according to local media. The crucial factor for precipitation type is how far north the lead low advances. If it extends too far into the Ohio Valley, it may result in more rain than snow. Currently, rain and snow are expected to impact much of Kentucky, with the best chance for snow in the north and central regions. The situation remains dynamic, and the forecast may change based on the low’s track. Additionally, a light mix is anticipated into Sunday, followed by another significant storm system by Tuesday.

0
Transportation United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
13 mins ago
Major Construction at Detroit Metro Airport to Affect Traffic Flow
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) is preparing for a major construction undertaking set to commence on January 8. The project, which focuses on revamping the roadway tunnels on Dingell Drive, is expected to create traffic shifts between the Evans Terminal and the Eureka Road exit and entrance ramps near the McNamara Terminal. As a
Major Construction at Detroit Metro Airport to Affect Traffic Flow
New Jersey Halts New Construction Projects on Major Thoroughfares for 2024
28 mins ago
New Jersey Halts New Construction Projects on Major Thoroughfares for 2024
VDOT Begins Pre-Treatment Operations on I-95 Ahead of Winter Storm
32 mins ago
VDOT Begins Pre-Treatment Operations on I-95 Ahead of Winter Storm
Wichita's Major Infrastructure Upgrade: A Temporary Road Closure Paves the Way
27 mins ago
Wichita's Major Infrastructure Upgrade: A Temporary Road Closure Paves the Way
Vancouver Transit Users Brace for Potential Strike
27 mins ago
Vancouver Transit Users Brace for Potential Strike
License Renewal Regulations in 2024: A Guide for Missouri and Kansas Residents
28 mins ago
License Renewal Regulations in 2024: A Guide for Missouri and Kansas Residents
Latest Headlines
World News
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
40 seconds
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
Seattle City Council Hunts for New Member, Applications Open Until January 9
1 min
Seattle City Council Hunts for New Member, Applications Open Until January 9
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
1 min
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
Nexstar and Fubo Strike a Multi-Year Distribution Deal
2 mins
Nexstar and Fubo Strike a Multi-Year Distribution Deal
Melbourne Demons’ Clayton Oliver Braces for Comeback Amidst Off-Season Controversy
2 mins
Melbourne Demons’ Clayton Oliver Braces for Comeback Amidst Off-Season Controversy
Cleveland Browns Weigh Signing Veteran Dalvin Cook to Bolster Running Game
2 mins
Cleveland Browns Weigh Signing Veteran Dalvin Cook to Bolster Running Game
Minneapolis' Blue Line Extension Sparks Debate Over Community Impact
2 mins
Minneapolis' Blue Line Extension Sparks Debate Over Community Impact
Ottawa County's Legal Conundrum: Pre-Assumption Decision-Making Under Scrutiny
2 mins
Ottawa County's Legal Conundrum: Pre-Assumption Decision-Making Under Scrutiny
Leopards and Norwin Triumph in Latest Trib 10 Basketball Power Rankings
3 mins
Leopards and Norwin Triumph in Latest Trib 10 Basketball Power Rankings
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
28 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app