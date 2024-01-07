en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Scott Bardwell to Continue Leadership in HBA|GBR; Louisiana Appleseed’s Annual Gala Approaches

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Scott Bardwell to Continue Leadership in HBA|GBR; Louisiana Appleseed’s Annual Gala Approaches

Scott Bardwell, the president of Bardwell Homes, is poised to remain at the helm of the Board of Directors for the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge (HBA|GBR) in 2024. His leadership will guide a board that comprises various industry experts, including Chris Pike, Angela Poirrier, Michael LeBas, Daniel Kennedy, Rusty Golden, and Karen Zito. This board brings together a broad spectrum of members who represent different facets of the construction and housing sector.

Diverse Leadership for HBA|GBR

The decision to maintain Bardwell at the forefront of the board reflects the confidence in his expertise and leadership. With the board encompassing such a diverse group of industry professionals, it is well-positioned to address a wide range of challenges and opportunities in the housing and construction sector. Their collective knowledge and experience will undoubtedly drive the association’s mission forward.

Louisiana Appleseed’s Good Apple Gala

In a separate but equally significant event, Louisiana Appleseed, a non-profit organization devoted to advocating for policy change through rigorous research and pro bono legal services, is preparing to celebrate its 14th annual Good Apple Gala. The gala, set to take place at the Sazerac House in New Orleans, is an anticipated event within the community that honors individuals who have made significant contributions to community justice and pro bono work.

The honorees for this year’s gala are Ron Forman, Mark Surprenant, Joanna Brochado, and Daniel LaGrone. These individuals, through their unwavering dedication and commitment, have made significant strides in advocating for community justice. Their noteworthy contributions will be recognized and celebrated at the forthcoming gala, with tickets and sponsorships available for purchase on the organization’s website.

0
Business United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Unexpected Shift: UK Financial Services Industry Turns towards Labour Party
Breaking through the established norms, prominent figures in the City, traditionally the bastion of the Conservative Party, are shifting their loyalties and advising the Labour Party on policy priorities. This unexpected political realignment within the UK’s financial services industry indicates a broader sense of disillusionment with the Conservative Party’s recent performance, marked by perceived chaos
Unexpected Shift: UK Financial Services Industry Turns towards Labour Party
Sonovia's Ultrasound Indigo Dyeing Technology Revolutionizes Jeans Industry
9 mins ago
Sonovia's Ultrasound Indigo Dyeing Technology Revolutionizes Jeans Industry
Jarryd Israel Promoted to EVP and CCO of Security National Bank
10 mins ago
Jarryd Israel Promoted to EVP and CCO of Security National Bank
TriStar Investment's $160M Shore Base to Revolutionize West Bank of Demerara
5 mins ago
TriStar Investment's $160M Shore Base to Revolutionize West Bank of Demerara
Qualcomm to Establish New Design Centre in India, Eyes Wireless Connectivity and 5G Development
5 mins ago
Qualcomm to Establish New Design Centre in India, Eyes Wireless Connectivity and 5G Development
Planning Applications Propose Transformative Projects in Somerset
8 mins ago
Planning Applications Propose Transformative Projects in Somerset
Latest Headlines
World News
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket
16 seconds
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket
Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness: The Burns Brothers' Journey
27 seconds
Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness: The Burns Brothers' Journey
West Demerara Regional Hospital Set for Major Transformation Following Inspection
2 mins
West Demerara Regional Hospital Set for Major Transformation Following Inspection
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football
3 mins
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football
Nigeria's SGF Senator George Akume Advocates Peace and Forgiveness
3 mins
Nigeria's SGF Senator George Akume Advocates Peace and Forgiveness
Unexpected Shift: UK Financial Services Industry Turns towards Labour Party
3 mins
Unexpected Shift: UK Financial Services Industry Turns towards Labour Party
Senator Iyiola Omisore: A 20-Year Tradition of Community Welfare
4 mins
Senator Iyiola Omisore: A 20-Year Tradition of Community Welfare
Professional Wrestler Pac Set for Anticipated Return After Injury Hiatus
4 mins
Professional Wrestler Pac Set for Anticipated Return After Injury Hiatus
China Retaliates Against US With Sanctions on Defense Companies
4 mins
China Retaliates Against US With Sanctions on Defense Companies
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app