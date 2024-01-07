Scott Bardwell to Continue Leadership in HBA|GBR; Louisiana Appleseed’s Annual Gala Approaches

Scott Bardwell, the president of Bardwell Homes, is poised to remain at the helm of the Board of Directors for the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge (HBA|GBR) in 2024. His leadership will guide a board that comprises various industry experts, including Chris Pike, Angela Poirrier, Michael LeBas, Daniel Kennedy, Rusty Golden, and Karen Zito. This board brings together a broad spectrum of members who represent different facets of the construction and housing sector.

Diverse Leadership for HBA|GBR

The decision to maintain Bardwell at the forefront of the board reflects the confidence in his expertise and leadership. With the board encompassing such a diverse group of industry professionals, it is well-positioned to address a wide range of challenges and opportunities in the housing and construction sector. Their collective knowledge and experience will undoubtedly drive the association’s mission forward.

Louisiana Appleseed’s Good Apple Gala

In a separate but equally significant event, Louisiana Appleseed, a non-profit organization devoted to advocating for policy change through rigorous research and pro bono legal services, is preparing to celebrate its 14th annual Good Apple Gala. The gala, set to take place at the Sazerac House in New Orleans, is an anticipated event within the community that honors individuals who have made significant contributions to community justice and pro bono work.

The honorees for this year’s gala are Ron Forman, Mark Surprenant, Joanna Brochado, and Daniel LaGrone. These individuals, through their unwavering dedication and commitment, have made significant strides in advocating for community justice. Their noteworthy contributions will be recognized and celebrated at the forthcoming gala, with tickets and sponsorships available for purchase on the organization’s website.