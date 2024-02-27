Scotland Memorial Foundation Honors Donors at 21st Highland Society Reception

On February 22, the Scotland Memorial Foundation celebrated its 21st Highland Society Reception, a significant event recognizing the generous contributions of donors who have played a pivotal role in supporting the healthcare system. Under the leadership of Executive Director Misty McMillan, the foundation highlighted the remarkable achievements of 165 donors who collectively raised $740,000 in 2023, emphasizing the crucial impact of their generosity on patient care and healthcare services. Among the new inductees into the Highland Society were Dr. Andrew LePorte and his wife Christina, exemplifying the diverse community of supporters.

Commendable Contributions and New Inductees

The reception not only served as a platform to appreciate the donors of 2023 but also to welcome new members to the prestigious Highland Society and the Skye Club. With 36 new members joining the Highland Society, including notable figures like Dr. Andrew LePorte and his wife, the event underscored the growing community of philanthropists dedicated to healthcare excellence. Additionally, six esteemed donors were inducted into the Skye Club, acknowledging their lifetime contributions of $25,000 or more. Among these were Lumbee Guaranty Bank and the North Carolina Community Foundation Charlie and Sissy Pittman, highlighting the significant role of corporate and individual donors in advancing the foundation's mission.

Awarding Dedication: Family of the Year and Friend of the Foundation

The foundation also introduced two inaugural awards during the reception: 'Family of the Year' and 'Friend of the Foundation'. Ron and Carole Gibson were honored as the Family of the Year, a testament to their longstanding support and volunteer work, particularly through challenging times and their advocacy for the Scotland Treatment Cancer Center. John Ferguson was named as the Friend of the Foundation, celebrating his continued involvement and positive spirit, from board service to hands-on volunteer work. These awards spotlight the diverse ways in which individuals and families contribute to the foundation's goals, beyond financial donations.

Impact on Healthcare and Community Engagement

The Scotland Memorial Foundation's 21st Highland Society Reception not only acknowledged the financial contributions of its donors but also celebrated the broader impact of their support on the healthcare system and patient needs. The event underscored the importance of community involvement and the lasting difference that dedicated supporters can make. As the foundation continues to enhance healthcare services with the help of its donors, the reception serves as a reminder of the power of collective effort and philanthropy in building a stronger, healthier community.

For those interested in supporting the Scotland Memorial Foundation or learning more about its initiatives, further information can be found on their official website.