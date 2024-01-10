Scotland AME Zion Church Honored with 2024 Legacy Award for Restoration Efforts

The Scotland African American Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church, a beacon of history and resilience in Potomac, Maryland, has been conferred with the prestigious 2024 Legacy Award for Civic Engagement and Community Impact. This accolade, presented by the International Salute to the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is a testament to the unwavering spirit of the church and its community, breathing new life into the historic site following a devastating flood in 2019.

Restoration Triumphs Over Tragedy

The church, constructed in 1924 by Black congregants, stands as a state historic site, bearing silent witness to a century of African-American faith and resolve. When a flood wreaked havoc on the cherished community hub in 2019, the church launched the 2nd Century Project. This remarkable endeavor galvanized the community, culminating in the 2023 Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival, which raised nearly $100,000 towards restoration and expansion efforts.

Award Ceremony to Honor Church's Efforts

The award will be presented at a grand ceremony at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., on January 14. It marks the first time a non-profit group has been accorded this honor, a recognition of the church's significant contributions to community building, education, history, and interfaith engagement. Rev. Dr. Evalina Huggins, the church's pastor, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the recognition.

Other Noteworthy Developments in Maryland

In related news, Maryland's first lady, Dawn Moore, has been named the sponsor of the new USNS Bethesda, a U.S. Navy medical ship designed to deliver medical aid globally. Moore likened the ship to a floating hospital, equipped to administer world-class treatments. This sponsorship will see her lend support to the ship and its crew throughout its service. On a commercial front, the Westfield Montgomery mall is set to welcome a new Mango clothing store, marking a significant milestone in the European fashion group's U.S. expansion plan. The store will focus on women's clothing, aligning with Mango's broader strategy to establish a robust presence in the Washington, D.C. region.