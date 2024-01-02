Scot Industries Invests $40M in New Manufacturing Plant in North Carolina

Scot Industries Inc., a leading provider of specialty tubing products, is set to bolster the manufacturing landscape of Johnston County, North Carolina with a $40 million investment in a new plant. The Wisconsin-based company has selected a 77-acre site in Four Oaks, chosen for its strategic location near major highways, including I-95, US 301, and US 701.

12th Manufacturing Plant in Scot’s Portfolio

The forthcoming facility will be the 12th in the company’s portfolio, which spans both the U.S. and Canada. It will offer 21 employment opportunities, with roles ranging from sales personnel and machine operators to management staff. With an average salary exceeding $60,000, the move is anticipated to inject a significant economic boost into the community.

Johnston County’s Economic Boost

In support of the project, Johnston County Board of Commissioners has greenlit a $1.2 million Economic Development Investment Grant. Additional municipal incentives are expected to be deliberated in the near future. Beyond financial assistance, Scot Industries will also avail of free customized training courtesy of Johnston Community College and workforce development grants from the state.

A Positive Economic Impact

Founded in 1949, Scot Industries has carved out a niche in the hydraulic and pneumatic cylinder markets, as well as the oil industry. According to a study by Dr. Michael Walden, the new operations in Johnston County will significantly contribute to the local economy, with an estimated $71 million annual boost to the county’s GDP and nearly $675,000 in new tax revenues each year.

The investment is seen by local economic development officials as a testament to the county’s appeal to manufacturers, attributed to its skilled workforce, robust highway infrastructure, and business-friendly policies.