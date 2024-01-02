en English
Business

Scot Industries Invests $40M in New Manufacturing Plant in North Carolina

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Scot Industries Invests $40M in New Manufacturing Plant in North Carolina

Scot Industries Inc., a leading provider of specialty tubing products, is set to bolster the manufacturing landscape of Johnston County, North Carolina with a $40 million investment in a new plant. The Wisconsin-based company has selected a 77-acre site in Four Oaks, chosen for its strategic location near major highways, including I-95, US 301, and US 701.

12th Manufacturing Plant in Scot’s Portfolio

The forthcoming facility will be the 12th in the company’s portfolio, which spans both the U.S. and Canada. It will offer 21 employment opportunities, with roles ranging from sales personnel and machine operators to management staff. With an average salary exceeding $60,000, the move is anticipated to inject a significant economic boost into the community.

Johnston County’s Economic Boost

In support of the project, Johnston County Board of Commissioners has greenlit a $1.2 million Economic Development Investment Grant. Additional municipal incentives are expected to be deliberated in the near future. Beyond financial assistance, Scot Industries will also avail of free customized training courtesy of Johnston Community College and workforce development grants from the state.

A Positive Economic Impact

Founded in 1949, Scot Industries has carved out a niche in the hydraulic and pneumatic cylinder markets, as well as the oil industry. According to a study by Dr. Michael Walden, the new operations in Johnston County will significantly contribute to the local economy, with an estimated $71 million annual boost to the county’s GDP and nearly $675,000 in new tax revenues each year.

The investment is seen by local economic development officials as a testament to the county’s appeal to manufacturers, attributed to its skilled workforce, robust highway infrastructure, and business-friendly policies.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

