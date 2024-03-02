Scorsese Celebrates Selznick's Legacy Ahead of PGA; Cinema Audio Society Awards Spotlight Sound Mastery

Iconic director Martin Scorsese recently praised Golden Age producer David O. Selznick for his visionary showmanship, aligning this acclaim with the anticipation of the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Award. This acknowledgment comes amidst the preparation for the 60th Cinema Audio Society Awards set for March 2 at the Beverly Hilton, underlining the critical role of sound in filmmaking. The awards aim to honor sound teams' technical and narrative achievements across various categories, spotlighting their contribution to cinematic storytelling.

Advertisment

Sound Design: Crafting Era-Specific Atmospheres

Nominated re-recording sound mixers Tom Ozanich and Dean A. Zupancic utilized innovative techniques to delineate different time periods in Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro,' spanning over four decades. They engaged modern technology to emulate the audio characteristics of past eras, ensuring the film's sound design complemented its visual storytelling. This approach, especially in black-and-white scenes, aimed to immerse audiences in the narrative without overt detection.

Challenges and Strategies in Sound Recording

Advertisment

ADR mixer Bobby Johanson and nominated production sound mixer Willie Burton shared insights into their workflow, emphasizing the importance of organic sound capture and the challenges of ADR and foley. Johanson highlighted the need for precision in matching production tracks to ease the integration process, while Burton discussed director Christopher Nolan's preference for capturing sound organically on set, minimizing post-production work. Their experiences underscore the nuanced approaches to sound recording, each tailored to enhance the film's authenticity.

Innovative Audio in Animation

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' showcased the limitless possibilities of sound design in animated features. Re-recording mixer Michael Semanick highlighted the team's focus on creating a dynamic yet balanced soundscape, ensuring the film's high-energy scenes remained engaging without overwhelming the audience. This commitment to nuanced sound design exemplifies the evolving techniques and creative considerations that contribute to the immersive experience of animated storytelling.

As the Cinema Audio Society Awards approach, the industry's focus on sound underscores its significance in enhancing cinematic narratives. The meticulous effort and innovative techniques employed by sound teams not only enrich the viewing experience but also celebrate the often-unseen artistry behind film production. This year's awards, coinciding with Scorsese's tribute to Selznick, remind us of the enduring impact of behind-the-scenes talents in shaping the legacy of cinema.