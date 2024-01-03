SCORE Mentorship Program: A Lifeline for Small Businesses in Camas

In the heartland of Camas, a city known for its entrepreneurial spirit, Nancie Edwards launched her dog training venture, Canine Coach. To drive her business forward, Edwards reached out to SCORE, a mentorship program backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, dedicated to nurturing new entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Teaming up with Expert Mentors

Edwards, fresh in the role of an employer, was coupled with Larry McKinley, a seasoned business professional. This mentorship shaped her journey, enabling her to overcome hurdles, comprehend her market share, and expedite her business development. SCORE’s role in Edwards’ success story underlines the significance of experienced guidance in business.

SCORE: A Beacon for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Similar to Edwards, Cassie Long, a full-time employee and mother of two, sought SCORE’s assistance to kick-start her chiropractic business. SCORE’s support propelled Long’s business off the ground, leading to the successful opening of a second location. The mentors at SCORE, often retired business professionals, offer training, insights, and resources to help their clients understand their business landscape and make enlightened decisions.

Southwest Washington SCORE Chapter: A Hub of Success

The Southwest Washington chapter of SCORE, renowned for its collegial environment and effectiveness, owes much of its success to mentors like Bill Ruttledge. Clients like Edwards and Long prize the tailored guidance and backing they receive from SCORE, crediting it with saving them valuable time and preventing them from falling into common business pitfalls.