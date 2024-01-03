en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SCORE Mentorship Program: A Lifeline for Small Businesses in Camas

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
SCORE Mentorship Program: A Lifeline for Small Businesses in Camas

In the heartland of Camas, a city known for its entrepreneurial spirit, Nancie Edwards launched her dog training venture, Canine Coach. To drive her business forward, Edwards reached out to SCORE, a mentorship program backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, dedicated to nurturing new entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Teaming up with Expert Mentors

Edwards, fresh in the role of an employer, was coupled with Larry McKinley, a seasoned business professional. This mentorship shaped her journey, enabling her to overcome hurdles, comprehend her market share, and expedite her business development. SCORE’s role in Edwards’ success story underlines the significance of experienced guidance in business.

SCORE: A Beacon for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Similar to Edwards, Cassie Long, a full-time employee and mother of two, sought SCORE’s assistance to kick-start her chiropractic business. SCORE’s support propelled Long’s business off the ground, leading to the successful opening of a second location. The mentors at SCORE, often retired business professionals, offer training, insights, and resources to help their clients understand their business landscape and make enlightened decisions.

Southwest Washington SCORE Chapter: A Hub of Success

The Southwest Washington chapter of SCORE, renowned for its collegial environment and effectiveness, owes much of its success to mentors like Bill Ruttledge. Clients like Edwards and Long prize the tailored guidance and backing they receive from SCORE, crediting it with saving them valuable time and preventing them from falling into common business pitfalls.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
21 seconds ago
Nexans Releases Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement, Pledges Commitment to Electrification and Sustainability
Nexans, a global pioneer in the electrification sphere, has unveiled its mid-year liquidity contract statement, dated June 30, 2023. The disclosure comprehensively outlines the assets held within the specific liquidity account at the juncture of the previous report and the inception of the contract. The liquidity contract is in strict compliance with the AMF decision
Nexans Releases Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement, Pledges Commitment to Electrification and Sustainability
SuperCorrExpo 2024 to Feature Keynote Addresses by Jake Hall and Greg Gumbel
3 mins ago
SuperCorrExpo 2024 to Feature Keynote Addresses by Jake Hall and Greg Gumbel
Plug Power in Financial Straits: Stock Downgraded Amid Liquidity Concerns
3 mins ago
Plug Power in Financial Straits: Stock Downgraded Amid Liquidity Concerns
RBI Announces New Regulations for NCDs and CPs, Aiming to Transform India's Financial Market
2 mins ago
RBI Announces New Regulations for NCDs and CPs, Aiming to Transform India's Financial Market
Muntinlupa City Government Commences Business Permit Renewal Process; P.A. Petroleum Resources Inc. Forms New Partnership
2 mins ago
Muntinlupa City Government Commences Business Permit Renewal Process; P.A. Petroleum Resources Inc. Forms New Partnership
FK Distribution Acquires Aviou to Boost minetilbud's Market Position
3 mins ago
FK Distribution Acquires Aviou to Boost minetilbud's Market Position
Latest Headlines
World News
Arlington County Planning Commission Schedules Hybrid Public Meeting
1 min
Arlington County Planning Commission Schedules Hybrid Public Meeting
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Versatile Infielder Kevin Newman
1 min
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Versatile Infielder Kevin Newman
Iran Mourns as Bomb Blasts Claim 100 Lives on Soleimani's Assassination Anniversary
2 mins
Iran Mourns as Bomb Blasts Claim 100 Lives on Soleimani's Assassination Anniversary
ED Raids Hemant Soren's Media Advisor in Illegal Mining Case Probe
3 mins
ED Raids Hemant Soren's Media Advisor in Illegal Mining Case Probe
Christian Kirk Gears Up to Return from Injury, Boosting Jaguars' Playoff Hopes
3 mins
Christian Kirk Gears Up to Return from Injury, Boosting Jaguars' Playoff Hopes
Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options
4 mins
Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
4 mins
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
Reduced Antibiotic Use in Malaysia's Healthcare Sectors Amid Pandemic: Study
4 mins
Reduced Antibiotic Use in Malaysia's Healthcare Sectors Amid Pandemic: Study
Roy Hodgson Addresses Crystal Palace's Future Ahead of FA Cup Match
4 mins
Roy Hodgson Addresses Crystal Palace's Future Ahead of FA Cup Match
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
25 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
27 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
35 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
37 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
45 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
48 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app