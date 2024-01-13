In a groundbreaking development that challenges a long-standing forensic principle, scientists in the United States have reported a significant advancement. They now assert the capability to discern when two distinct fingerprints originate from the same individual. This revelation opposes the conventional wisdom that every fingerprint is unique, even amongst the ten fingertips of a singular person.

Revolutionizing Forensics

Undergraduate senior at Columbia University, Gabe Guo, and his team have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that contradicts the orthodox belief of unique fingerprints. The AI system demonstrated a 77% accuracy rate in determining when seemingly discrete fingerprints were from the same person. This could potentially amplify forensic efficiency by over tenfold. The system primarily focuses on angles and curvatures in the center of fingerprints, thereby introducing a new type of forensic marker.

AI Breakthrough

The AI, by analyzing fingerprints, has discovered patterns that link apparently very different fingerprints from the same person. This breakthrough, initially met with skepticism by the forensic community, could potentially have a significant impact on forensic science and lead to the solving of thousands of cold cases. The research was subsequently accepted by Science Advances, highlighting the transformative potential of AI in reshaping established fields of scientific inquiry and expertise.

Changing the Course of Criminal Investigations

