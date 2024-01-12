en English
Science & Technology

Scientists Uncover New Method to Link Different Fingerprints to Same Person: A Forensic Revolution

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Scientists Uncover New Method to Link Different Fingerprints to Same Person: A Forensic Revolution

In a groundbreaking development that challenges a long-standing forensic principle, scientists in the United States have reported a significant advancement. They now assert the capability to discern when two distinct fingerprints originate from the same individual. This revelation opposes the conventional wisdom that every fingerprint is unique, even amongst the ten fingertips of a singular person.

Revolutionizing Forensics

Undergraduate senior at Columbia University, Gabe Guo, and his team have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that contradicts the orthodox belief of unique fingerprints. The AI system demonstrated a 77% accuracy rate in determining when seemingly discrete fingerprints were from the same person. This could potentially amplify forensic efficiency by over tenfold. The system primarily focuses on angles and curvatures in the center of fingerprints, thereby introducing a new type of forensic marker.

AI Breakthrough

The AI, by analyzing fingerprints, has discovered patterns that link apparently very different fingerprints from the same person. This breakthrough, initially met with skepticism by the forensic community, could potentially have a significant impact on forensic science and lead to the solving of thousands of cold cases. The research was subsequently accepted by Science Advances, highlighting the transformative potential of AI in reshaping established fields of scientific inquiry and expertise.

Changing the Course of Criminal Investigations

This discovery, through the use of AI, has challenged the long-held belief that each fingerprint from a person’s finger is unique. The research involved the utilization of AI to analyze pairs of fingerprints to determine if apparently different fingerprints could be linked to the same individual. The findings, having potential implications in computer fingerprint identification systems, could allow for the recognition of alternative fingers if the original finger used for identification is damaged or inaccessible. It could potentially revolutionize forensic investigations and possibly solve thousands of cold cases.

Science & Technology
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

