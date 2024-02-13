Science Museum Oklahoma Vies for Newsweek's Best Science Museum Honor

Science Museum Oklahoma Vies for Newsweek's Top Honor

A science education powerhouse in the heart of Oklahoma City, Science Museum Oklahoma (SMO), has been nominated for Newsweek magazine's prestigious Best Science Museum award. The museum's continued commitment to sparking curiosity and expanding knowledge through science exploration and world-class educational experiences has earned it this well-deserved recognition.

Record-Breaking Attendance and Cutting-Edge Additions

In 2023, SMO saw an unprecedented influx of visitors, with over 600,000 people flocking to the northeast Oklahoma City destination. The impressive attendance numbers showcase the museum's growing appeal and its ability to captivate diverse audiences.

As if the current offerings weren't enough to entice science enthusiasts, the museum is set to open a state-of-the-art planetarium this year. The new addition will undoubtedly contribute to an even larger turnout in 2024, solidifying SMO's position as a leader in the field of science museums.

A Mission to Inspire and Educate

Sherry Marshall, the John E. Kirkpatrick President and CEO of SMO, expressed her excitement for the nomination, stating, "We are thrilled to be recognized by Newsweek for our commitment to providing engaging, educational experiences that spark curiosity and promote lifelong learning."

Marshall emphasized the museum's mission to inspire and educate visitors of all ages through interactive exhibits, astronomy shows, and outreach efforts. The nomination serves as a testament to SMO's success in achieving this goal and its continued dedication to pushing the boundaries of science education.

Support Your Local Science Museum

As the competition for Newsweek's Best Science Museum award heats up, SMO is calling on the community to show their support. People can cast their votes for the museum online, helping to secure its place among the world's leading science education institutions.

In a world where scientific literacy is more important than ever, SMO stands as a beacon of knowledge and inspiration. With its innovative exhibits, engaging programs, and commitment to fostering curiosity, Science Museum Oklahoma is not just a local treasure but a global asset in the quest for scientific understanding.

As the race for the title of Best Science Museum unfolds, one thing remains clear: Science Museum Oklahoma is a force to be reckoned with, and its impact on the world of science education will only continue to grow.

