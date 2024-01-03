en English
Science & Technology

Science Museum of Minnesota Receives Historic $6.5 Million Donation

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
Science Museum of Minnesota Receives Historic $6.5 Million Donation

The Science Museum of Minnesota has ushered in the year by making history. It is the recipient of a monumental $6.5 million donation, the largest in the museum’s existence, from the estate of Dr. William D. Wells. This significant contribution will endow the chair of science position, a vital role that spearheads the Center for Research and Collections at the museum. The seat leads a team responsible for the museum’s extensive collection and scientific research across a spectrum of disciplines, including anthropology, biology, paleontology, and environmental science.

An Unprecedented Gift for Advancing Scientific Research

The endowment is set to revolutionize the museum’s research and collection efforts. The Museum’s President and CEO, Alison Rempel Brown, expressed profound gratitude for the gift. She underscored the importance of the museum as a resource that fosters lifelong learning in the STEM fields within the community.

Dr. William D. Wells: A Legacy of Lifelong Learning

Dr. Wells, the benefactor of this unparalleled donation, was an accomplished marketing professional and a university professor. He taught at the University of Minnesota’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications, instilling in his students a passion for learning and growth. His generous contribution to the museum is a testament to his commitment to education and the advancement of knowledge.

The Science Museum of Minnesota: A Beacon of Knowledge

Established in 1907, the Science Museum of Minnesota, situated on the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul, is a renowned destination, attracting over a million visitors annually. Prior to this historical gift, the museum’s largest donation was a mere $1 million in 2019. Dr. Wells’ $6.5 million donation has truly set a new standard for philanthropic support, demonstrating the importance of investing in scientific research and education for the betterment of society.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

