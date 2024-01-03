Science Museum of Minnesota Receives Historic $6.5 Million Donation

The Science Museum of Minnesota has ushered in the year by making history. It is the recipient of a monumental $6.5 million donation, the largest in the museum’s existence, from the estate of Dr. William D. Wells. This significant contribution will endow the chair of science position, a vital role that spearheads the Center for Research and Collections at the museum. The seat leads a team responsible for the museum’s extensive collection and scientific research across a spectrum of disciplines, including anthropology, biology, paleontology, and environmental science.

An Unprecedented Gift for Advancing Scientific Research

The endowment is set to revolutionize the museum’s research and collection efforts. The Museum’s President and CEO, Alison Rempel Brown, expressed profound gratitude for the gift. She underscored the importance of the museum as a resource that fosters lifelong learning in the STEM fields within the community.

Dr. William D. Wells: A Legacy of Lifelong Learning

Dr. Wells, the benefactor of this unparalleled donation, was an accomplished marketing professional and a university professor. He taught at the University of Minnesota’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications, instilling in his students a passion for learning and growth. His generous contribution to the museum is a testament to his commitment to education and the advancement of knowledge.

The Science Museum of Minnesota: A Beacon of Knowledge

Established in 1907, the Science Museum of Minnesota, situated on the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul, is a renowned destination, attracting over a million visitors annually. Prior to this historical gift, the museum’s largest donation was a mere $1 million in 2019. Dr. Wells’ $6.5 million donation has truly set a new standard for philanthropic support, demonstrating the importance of investing in scientific research and education for the betterment of society.