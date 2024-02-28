Sci-Fi Thriller 'Things Will Be Different' to Premiere at SXSW: Felker's Directorial Debut

Marking a significant milestone in the realm of sci-fi cinema, 'Things Will Be Different' is ready to captivate audiences at the SXSW Film & TV Festival on March 11. Directed by Michael Felker, this feature directorial debut stars Adam David Thompson and Riley Dandy in a riveting tale of siblings on the run, transported through time in a mysterious farmhouse. A production of Rustic Films, the film celebrates Felker's evolution from production assistant to director.

Rising From the Roots

Michael Felker's journey with Rustic Films comes full circle with 'Things Will Be Different.' Starting his career as a production assistant on Rustic's debut project 'Resolution,' Felker has grown within the company, now stepping into the director's chair. Rustic Films' David Lawson Jr. commends Felker's contributions and growth, highlighting the long-standing relationship that has culminated in this groundbreaking project. With a cast including Chloe Skoczen, Justin Benson, and Sarah Bolger, the film promises a unique blend of suspense and sci-fi elements.

Behind the Scenes

The production team behind 'Things Will Be Different' brings together talents like Shane Spiegel, Jacob Rosenthal, and Michael Felker himself, with XYZ Films managing North American sales. The movie's score, a collaborative effort by Jimmy LaValle (The Album Leaf) and Michael A. Muller, promises to enhance the film's atmospheric tension. This collaboration underscores the film's commitment to blending innovative storytelling with mesmerizing auditory experiences.

A Time-Traveling Conundrum

Set against the backdrop of a mysterious farmhouse, 'Things Will Be Different' follows siblings Joseph and Sidney as they navigate through time, trying to escape a cryptic force that presents them with a deathly ultimatum. This sci-fi thriller not only explores the complexities of time travel but also delves into the bonds of family and survival under the most extraordinary circumstances. As the storyline unfolds, viewers are drawn into a labyrinth of suspense, eagerly anticipating the characters' fates.

As 'Things Will Be Different' gears up for its premiere at SXSW, the film industry and audiences alike await with bated breath. Michael Felker's directorial debut signifies not only a personal achievement but also a refreshing addition to the sci-fi thriller genre. With its intriguing plot, talented cast, and innovative production team, the film is poised to leave an indelible mark on cinema. As SXSW approaches, 'Things Will Be Different' stands as a testament to the power of perseverance, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of storytelling.