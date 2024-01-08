School Districts Consider Pay Raises to Address Substitute Teacher Shortage

In the face of a growing substitute teacher shortage, several school districts are seriously considering pay raises as a potential solution. Among these, the North East School District has taken the first step by raising the hourly rate for teachers to $30 and the daily rate for substitutes to $110. Despite this, the fill rate for substitutes remains at a mere 75 to 80%.

Aggressive Approach by Erie School District

The Erie School District has taken a more decisive approach. The Erie School Board, in a unanimous decision, has agreed to increase substitute teacher pay from $100 to $210 a day. This substantial 110% pay increase now ranks the Erie School District as the highest-paying district for substitute teachers in Erie County. The new rate equates to 90% of the starting salary for a regular teacher in the district.

Rationale Behind the Increase

Superintendent Brian Polito of the Erie School District has expressed optimism that the pay increase will attract more competent applicants. These new substitutes would be instrumental in supporting the education of students, especially those who need additional help. The effectiveness of this pay rate will be reviewed at the end of the school year.

The Larger Picture

South Dakota is currently grappling with lagging teacher pay, attributed to minimal increases in state aid to education and the absorption of pay raises by non-teaching staff. The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with low pay, has exacerbated massive turnover in the teaching profession, deepening the shortage of substitute teachers. Governor Kristi Noem has proposed a 4% boost in state education funding to mitigate the issue, but educators argue that consistent increases are necessary to make real progress.

As substitutes are crucial to ensuring continuity in education, interested individuals are highly encouraged to apply for substitute teaching positions in both the Erie and North East School Districts. This issue, however, highlights the larger systemic challenges facing education in the state and the need for more sustainable solutions.