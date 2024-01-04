en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

School Choice in Colorado: A New Era of Educational Empowerment

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
School Choice in Colorado: A New Era of Educational Empowerment

In the heart of Colorado, the concept of School Choice is transforming the educational landscape, giving families the power to select schools outside their residential districts. With the surge in interest, Parents Challenge, a Colorado Springs nonprofit, is stepping up, offering guidance to families navigating the application process. This year, the organization has seen its busiest period in over two decades of service.

Considering More Than Academics

According to Deborah Hendrix, the Executive Director of Parents Challenge, choosing a school goes beyond academic considerations. Extracurricular factors such as sports and clubs play a significant role in shaping a child’s school experience. To assist families in making informed decisions, the organization is hosting a free Q/A session, providing a platform for parents to address their concerns and questions about School Choice.

Academy School District 20: A Limited Affair

Colorado’s Academy School District 20 operates on a rather limited number of seats for School Choice students. The district gives priority to local residents and siblings of current students, leaving a small window of opportunity for others. Allison Cortez, the district’s chief communications officer, advises parents to list multiple school preferences on their applications, thereby increasing their likelihood of acceptance. The application, primarily necessary during transitions to middle or high school, is a one-time process.

School Choice: Impact on Teaching and Funding

The ripple effects of School Choice enrollment extend to teacher hiring, which is carried out in winter based on projected student counts. Last year, nearly 20% of District 20’s students were School Choice participants, a trend that has remained consistent over time. For the district, the primary goal is to match students with schools that suit their needs. However, an increase in enrollment also translates to additional funding, giving schools the much-needed financial boost to enhance their educational offerings.

In addition to School Choice, Colorado has also made strides in preschool education. The state’s universal preschool program, UPK, has doubled the number of four-year-olds receiving state-funded education in its first year. With an additional $23 million in funding for the 2024-25 year, UPK is set to provide over 4,000 paid preschool spots across the state. The program, open to all Colorado students in the year before entering kindergarten, has expanded its reach to include some three-year-olds, ensuring that more children have access to quality early education.

0
Education United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
16 seconds ago
DC Superheroes Descend on MOSI: A Unique Fusion of Entertainment and Education
In a unique blend of entertainment and education, the Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) has unveiled a new exhibit dedicated to the DC Superheroes. This interactive showcase will be open to the public until May 5th, offering visitors a chance to engage in a variety of superhero-themed activities and learn through play. The exhibit
DC Superheroes Descend on MOSI: A Unique Fusion of Entertainment and Education
College Principal Booked for Abetment to Suicide Following Clerk's Death
2 mins ago
College Principal Booked for Abetment to Suicide Following Clerk's Death
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
2 mins ago
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
Dr. Carlton Underwood Joins ACCT Finance and Audit Committee
25 seconds ago
Dr. Carlton Underwood Joins ACCT Finance and Audit Committee
Yakima Valley Libraries Ignite Reading Enthusiasm With Winter Challenge
27 seconds ago
Yakima Valley Libraries Ignite Reading Enthusiasm With Winter Challenge
Chinese University Dance Crew Clinches Gold at Nike-Sponsored Street Dance Competition
2 mins ago
Chinese University Dance Crew Clinches Gold at Nike-Sponsored Street Dance Competition
Latest Headlines
World News
SIRO Set to Debut in Dubai with a Revolutionary Approach to Well-being
11 seconds
SIRO Set to Debut in Dubai with a Revolutionary Approach to Well-being
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
13 seconds
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game
40 seconds
Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game
Lions Rugby Team Gears up for Sharks Clash: Focus on Game Management
44 seconds
Lions Rugby Team Gears up for Sharks Clash: Focus on Game Management
South Dakota's 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future
1 min
South Dakota's 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future
Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats
1 min
Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
2 mins
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey
2 mins
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
2 mins
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app