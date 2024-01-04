School Choice in Colorado: A New Era of Educational Empowerment

In the heart of Colorado, the concept of School Choice is transforming the educational landscape, giving families the power to select schools outside their residential districts. With the surge in interest, Parents Challenge, a Colorado Springs nonprofit, is stepping up, offering guidance to families navigating the application process. This year, the organization has seen its busiest period in over two decades of service.

Considering More Than Academics

According to Deborah Hendrix, the Executive Director of Parents Challenge, choosing a school goes beyond academic considerations. Extracurricular factors such as sports and clubs play a significant role in shaping a child’s school experience. To assist families in making informed decisions, the organization is hosting a free Q/A session, providing a platform for parents to address their concerns and questions about School Choice.

Academy School District 20: A Limited Affair

Colorado’s Academy School District 20 operates on a rather limited number of seats for School Choice students. The district gives priority to local residents and siblings of current students, leaving a small window of opportunity for others. Allison Cortez, the district’s chief communications officer, advises parents to list multiple school preferences on their applications, thereby increasing their likelihood of acceptance. The application, primarily necessary during transitions to middle or high school, is a one-time process.

School Choice: Impact on Teaching and Funding

The ripple effects of School Choice enrollment extend to teacher hiring, which is carried out in winter based on projected student counts. Last year, nearly 20% of District 20’s students were School Choice participants, a trend that has remained consistent over time. For the district, the primary goal is to match students with schools that suit their needs. However, an increase in enrollment also translates to additional funding, giving schools the much-needed financial boost to enhance their educational offerings.

In addition to School Choice, Colorado has also made strides in preschool education. The state’s universal preschool program, UPK, has doubled the number of four-year-olds receiving state-funded education in its first year. With an additional $23 million in funding for the 2024-25 year, UPK is set to provide over 4,000 paid preschool spots across the state. The program, open to all Colorado students in the year before entering kindergarten, has expanded its reach to include some three-year-olds, ensuring that more children have access to quality early education.