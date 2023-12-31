Scholar Rock CFO Sells Shares, Retains Significant Stake

Edward H. Myles, the CFO of biopharmaceutical company Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK), has sold 12,459 shares of company stock at an average price of $18.83 per share. This deal, totaling $234,602.97, was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Despite this sale, Myles retains ownership of 168,784 shares, currently valued approximately $3.18 million.

Company’s Stock Performance

The stock of Scholar Rock Holding Co. has been showing a promising performance with a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company’s shares have seen a 52-week trading range between $5.56 and $21.17. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, the company’s current and quick ratios stand solid at 8.55.

Financial Outlook

In their most recent quarterly report released on November 7th, Scholar Rock met consensus estimates with earnings per share of ($0.53), which is consistent with the performance of the prior year. Analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post earnings of -$1.96 per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings and Institutional Investment

The company has received varied ratings from research firms. Wedbush rated it as ‘outperform’, Jefferies upgraded it to ‘buy’, and HC Wainwright reaffirmed a ‘buy’ rating. Prominent institutional investors, including Fisher Asset Management, TD Asset Management, American International Group, Vontobel Holding, and Barclays PLC, have been actively adjusting their stakes in the company.

Scholar Rock, a key player in the biopharmaceutical industry, is currently developing two promising drugs. Apitegromab is being developed for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and SRK-181 is aimed at treating cancers resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies.