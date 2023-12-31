en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Scholar Rock CFO Sells Shares, Retains Significant Stake

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:03 pm EST
Scholar Rock CFO Sells Shares, Retains Significant Stake

Edward H. Myles, the CFO of biopharmaceutical company Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK), has sold 12,459 shares of company stock at an average price of $18.83 per share. This deal, totaling $234,602.97, was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Despite this sale, Myles retains ownership of 168,784 shares, currently valued approximately $3.18 million.

Company’s Stock Performance

The stock of Scholar Rock Holding Co. has been showing a promising performance with a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company’s shares have seen a 52-week trading range between $5.56 and $21.17. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, the company’s current and quick ratios stand solid at 8.55.

Financial Outlook

In their most recent quarterly report released on November 7th, Scholar Rock met consensus estimates with earnings per share of ($0.53), which is consistent with the performance of the prior year. Analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post earnings of -$1.96 per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings and Institutional Investment

The company has received varied ratings from research firms. Wedbush rated it as ‘outperform’, Jefferies upgraded it to ‘buy’, and HC Wainwright reaffirmed a ‘buy’ rating. Prominent institutional investors, including Fisher Asset Management, TD Asset Management, American International Group, Vontobel Holding, and Barclays PLC, have been actively adjusting their stakes in the company.

Scholar Rock, a key player in the biopharmaceutical industry, is currently developing two promising drugs. Apitegromab is being developed for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and SRK-181 is aimed at treating cancers resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies.

0
Business United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SEBI Slaps Rs 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors for Neglecting Fund Wind-Up

By Dil Bar Irshad

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Amplifies Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals

By María Alejandra Trujillo

StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group

By BNN Correspondents

Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) Upgraded to 'Buy' by StockNews.com

By Muhammad Jawad

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Crosses 50-Day Moving Average: A Deep Dive ...
@Business · 1 min
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Crosses 50-Day Moving Average: A Deep Dive ...
heart comment 0
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations

By Geeta Pillai

Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires Additional Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals

By Hadeel Hashem

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires Additional Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Delhi CEO’s Response to Employee’s ‘Late-Night Party Leave’ Request Sparks Debate

By Dil Bar Irshad

Delhi CEO's Response to Employee's 'Late-Night Party Leave' Request Sparks Debate
Egyptian Stock Exchange Records Largest Annual Gain Since 2016

By Hadeel Hashem

Egyptian Stock Exchange Records Largest Annual Gain Since 2016
Latest Headlines
World News
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
1 min
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
3 mins
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
4 mins
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center
4 mins
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package
5 mins
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package
Fergal O'Brien: From Snooker Legend to Mentor, Charts New Course Post Retirement
6 mins
Fergal O'Brien: From Snooker Legend to Mentor, Charts New Course Post Retirement
2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy
6 mins
2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy
Trump's New Year's Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics
6 mins
Trump's New Year's Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics
METI's Call to Action: A New Year's Resolution to Combat Obesity
7 mins
METI's Call to Action: A New Year's Resolution to Combat Obesity
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
12 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app