Schmidt Sciences Announces AI2050 Fellows: Multidisciplinary AI Research with $5.5M Support

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 -- In a significant stride towards harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) for societal good, Schmidt Sciences today revealed the selection of nineteen Early Career Fellows, including Wharton Professor Daniel Rock, as part of its AI2050 initiative. These fellows are set to embark on bold, multidisciplinary research projects across four countries and seventeen institutions, backed by up to $5.5 million in funding support.

Advertisment

Conceived by Eric Schmidt and James Manyika, the AI2050 Early Career Fellowship is a testament to Eric and Wendy Schmidt's $125 million five-year commitment to empower talented researchers tackling AI's challenges and opportunities. This year's cohort will delve into projects ranging from AI alignment with human values to climate change solutions, aiming to shape a future where AI significantly benefits society.

Empowering Early Career Researchers

At the heart of AI2050's mission is the support of young researchers like Daniel Rock from the Wharton School, who focuses on the economic impacts of digital technologies and AI. With a two-year project award, these fellows are encouraged to pursue ambitious work that transcends traditional funding avenues, fostering innovations that could shape the future of AI and its societal implications.

Advertisment

Addressing Hard Problems in AI

AI2050's investments are guided by a working list of Hard Problems in AI, aiming to leverage AI's societal potential while mitigating associated risks. Projects selected for this cohort include efforts to ensure AI systems' alignment with human values, enhance model robustness, and employ AI in addressing climate-related challenges. Through their research, fellows like Emma Pierson, who is exploring AI's role in promoting health equity, contribute valuable insights towards solving these critical issues.

Shaping the Future of AI

With the collective expertise of its fellows, AI2050 is poised to make significant strides in AI research, focusing on areas that include computer science, economics, and philosophy. As these researchers progress, their findings will be shared publicly, contributing to a broader understanding of AI's capabilities and challenges. Under the aegis of Schmidt Sciences, the AI2050 initiative continues to champion the advancement of science and technology for global benefit, reflecting a commitment to a future where AI serves humanity's best interests.