Education

Education

Schenectady Superintendent Anibal Soler, Jr. Shortlisted for Yonkers Role

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
Schenectady Superintendent Anibal Soler, Jr. Shortlisted for Yonkers Role

Anibal Soler, Jr., the incumbent superintendent of the Schenectady City School District, has emerged as a finalist for the top position at Yonkers Public Schools. The development was confirmed by officials from Yonkers Public Schools, marking Soler’s potential move to a new district.

Soler’s Tenure in Schenectady

Soler assumed the superintendent’s role in Schenectady in July 2021. He quickly established himself as a committed educational leader, spearheading initiatives to bolster academic performance and instituting innovative programs. His tenure has been marked by dedicated service, with Soler being the district’s highest earner, commanding a salary of $224,000 in 2022-2023. However, his current contract ends on June 30, 2025.

Performance of Schenectady and Yonkers Schools

Under Soler’s leadership, Schenectady schools have shown a graduation rate of 80%. In contrast, Yonkers Public Schools boasted a higher graduation rate of 90% in the 2021-22 academic year. The disparity in performance metrics between the two districts may present Soler with a fresh set of challenges should he assume the Yonkers role.

Possibility of a Shift to Yonkers

Should Soler transition to Yonkers, he would be leaving behind a significant capital project in Schenectady. However, his previous experience as superintendent of the Batavia School District and associate superintendent for Buffalo Public Schools has equipped him with the necessary expertise to navigate such transitions.

The Schenectady school district is aware of Soler’s status as a finalist for the Yonkers position, yet they have withheld further information at this time.

Education United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

