Business

Scheid Family Wines Records Financial Uplift in Q3 of Fiscal Year 2024

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Scheid Family Wines Records Financial Uplift in Q3 of Fiscal Year 2024

In a notable shift in fiscal performance, Scheid Vineyards Inc., trading as Scheid Family Wines, has unveiled its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, ending November 30, 2023. The company’s financial stride forward is evident in its gross margin, which rose to 30% from the earlier 28%, following changes in sales mix.

Cost-Cutting Measures Yield Positive Results

Significant reductions in operational costs have played a pivotal role in the positive financial outcome. Sales and marketing expenses saw a substantial dip of 14%, lowering to $8.3 million from the preceding $9.7 million. This reduction was a result of a reorganization implemented in late 2022. Similarly, general and administrative expenses witnessed a decrease of 18%, tallying at $5.3 million.

These cost-cutting measures had a direct, positive impact on the operating income, marking a significant improvement. The operating income reached a promising $2.3 million, a stark contrast to the $1.6 million operating loss reported in the same period of 2022. EBITDA also reflected a growth trajectory, rising by 13% to stand at $6.1 million.

A Mixed Bag of Financial Results

However, it wasn’t all rosy on the financial front. Interest expenses saw a surge of 45% to $4.8 million, driven by higher borrowings and climbing interest rates. This resulted in the average interest rate on the company’s debt escalating to 6.2%. The quarter also witnessed the company gaining from a $3.7 million PPP loan forgiveness, and settling a class action lawsuit for $1.25 million.

Productivity Amidst Challenging Climate

On the production side, despite a cool summer pushing the 2023 grape harvest three weeks later than usual, the yield was 18% above the five-year average. The quality of the grapes remained high, indicating favorable growing conditions.

Scheid Family Wines, a leading U.S. wine producer, has been a family-run business for over half a century. The company is renowned for its commitment to sustainability, utilizing 100% renewable wind energy from a 400-foot-tall turbine. Its diverse portfolio is distributed globally, reaching over 30 countries.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

