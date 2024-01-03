en English
Scheduled Power Outages to Impact Thousands Across Multiple Regions

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:34 pm EST
Scheduled Power Outages to Impact Thousands Across Multiple Regions

The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) has announced an upcoming power outage on St. John set for Friday, January 5, 2024, between 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The interruption will affect 502 customers on Feeder 7E, impacting areas such as Carolina, Hansen Bay, Calabash Boom, Emmaus, Eden, St Quaco & Zimmerman, Hard Labor, Freeman’s Ground, and Zootenvaal. The scheduled outage is necessitated by the need to replace a broken utility pole, with WAPA viewing this as a necessary step in their ongoing maintenance and infrastructure improvement efforts.

Impact and Preparedness

The scheduled power outage is not only limited to the Virgin Islands. In the Broad Top area of the county, an outage is planned for the same day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Approximately 56 households will be impacted as Penelec crews reconfigure the local electric system to limit the number of affected customers. Residents in the affected areas have been advised to prepare for the outage, with suggestions to make plans for staying warm and to use generators safely.

Outages in the Genesee Region

Meanwhile, National Grid has scheduled a power outage for the Genesee region on Saturday, January 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Expected to affect around 7,300 customers across Livingston, Ontario, and Monroe counties, warming centers will be available at various locations during the outage. Customers are encouraged to keep themselves updated by visiting National Grid’s outage map or calling the locations for the most current information.

Preparations and Precautions

In the face of the impending outages, businesses such as restaurants and stores are bracing for the financial impact. Warming centers will be opened by multiple area fire departments and town centers during the outage, and advice has been provided for those who depend on electrically powered life support equipment. Emphasizing the importance of the repairs in preventing future power problems, businesses like Tops in Avon are making arrangements to fully power their stores during the outage.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

