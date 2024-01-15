Scheduled Maintenance for Flex Insights Historical Reporting Dashboards Announced

In a recent announcement, data visualization service Flex Insights has revealed a scheduled maintenance event for its Historical Reporting dashboards. The maintenance is set to commence on Saturday, January 27th, 2024, at 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time and is expected to continue for an estimated duration of 2 hours.

Maintenance to Improve Performance

This planned downtime is part of the company’s routine measures to ensure that the service continues to deliver optimal performance and reliability. During this period, users will not have access to the Historical Reporting dashboards. The dashboards, widely used for data analysis and visualizations, will undergo necessary updates and enhancements to maintain their high-quality service.

Users Advised to Plan Accordingly

Flex Insights is advising its customers and users who rely on these dashboards to plan accordingly to accommodate the downtime. The maintenance schedule has been designed to minimize the impact on users, occurring during early morning hours when usage is typically lower. However, users are encouraged to rearrange their reporting and analysis tasks to avoid any inconvenience.

No Impact on Other Services

Flex Insights has confirmed that no other services or functionalities will be affected by this maintenance operation. Only access to the Historical Reporting dashboards will be interrupted during this period. Once the maintenance is completed, users can expect to regain full access to the dashboards and continue their data analysis and visualization tasks as usual.