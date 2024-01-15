en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Scheduled Maintenance for Flex Insights Historical Reporting Dashboards Announced

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
Scheduled Maintenance for Flex Insights Historical Reporting Dashboards Announced

In a recent announcement, data visualization service Flex Insights has revealed a scheduled maintenance event for its Historical Reporting dashboards. The maintenance is set to commence on Saturday, January 27th, 2024, at 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time and is expected to continue for an estimated duration of 2 hours.

Maintenance to Improve Performance

This planned downtime is part of the company’s routine measures to ensure that the service continues to deliver optimal performance and reliability. During this period, users will not have access to the Historical Reporting dashboards. The dashboards, widely used for data analysis and visualizations, will undergo necessary updates and enhancements to maintain their high-quality service.

Users Advised to Plan Accordingly

Flex Insights is advising its customers and users who rely on these dashboards to plan accordingly to accommodate the downtime. The maintenance schedule has been designed to minimize the impact on users, occurring during early morning hours when usage is typically lower. However, users are encouraged to rearrange their reporting and analysis tasks to avoid any inconvenience.

No Impact on Other Services

Flex Insights has confirmed that no other services or functionalities will be affected by this maintenance operation. Only access to the Historical Reporting dashboards will be interrupted during this period. Once the maintenance is completed, users can expect to regain full access to the dashboards and continue their data analysis and visualization tasks as usual.

0
United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
14 seconds ago
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
In a classic showdown of skill and determination, the Newark Wildcats clawed their way to a remarkable 51-45 comeback win against the formidable Austintown Fitch. Despite a shooting rate of just 32 percent, the Wildcats’ relentless defense, coupled with a powerful finish, turned the tide in their favor. Intense Defense and a Strong Finish Throughout
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
Lance Leipold to Remain at Kansas Amid Rumors: Braiden Turner Discusses KU Sports
52 seconds ago
Lance Leipold to Remain at Kansas Amid Rumors: Braiden Turner Discusses KU Sports
Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois
1 min ago
Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois
Ron DeSantis: Unwavering Confidence Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
17 seconds ago
Ron DeSantis: Unwavering Confidence Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Ilya Samsonov: A Reinvented Force on the Ice Post-AHL Stint
22 seconds ago
Ilya Samsonov: A Reinvented Force on the Ice Post-AHL Stint
Echoes of the Past: Trump's Political Resurgence Amid Rising Fascism Concerns
47 seconds ago
Echoes of the Past: Trump's Political Resurgence Amid Rising Fascism Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
14 seconds
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
Ron DeSantis: Unwavering Confidence Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
17 seconds
Ron DeSantis: Unwavering Confidence Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Ilya Samsonov: A Reinvented Force on the Ice Post-AHL Stint
22 seconds
Ilya Samsonov: A Reinvented Force on the Ice Post-AHL Stint
Unscrupulous Weight Loss Surgeries: An Undercover Investigation Exposes Rampant Ethical Violations
41 seconds
Unscrupulous Weight Loss Surgeries: An Undercover Investigation Exposes Rampant Ethical Violations
Echoes of the Past: Trump's Political Resurgence Amid Rising Fascism Concerns
47 seconds
Echoes of the Past: Trump's Political Resurgence Amid Rising Fascism Concerns
Lance Leipold to Remain at Kansas Amid Rumors: Braiden Turner Discusses KU Sports
52 seconds
Lance Leipold to Remain at Kansas Amid Rumors: Braiden Turner Discusses KU Sports
Philippines Gears Up to Host Historic Downhill Skateboarding World Championships
52 seconds
Philippines Gears Up to Host Historic Downhill Skateboarding World Championships
High-Profile Politician Discloses Assets Worth Rs 79 Crore and Criticizes Congress
57 seconds
High-Profile Politician Discloses Assets Worth Rs 79 Crore and Criticizes Congress
Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois
1 min
Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app