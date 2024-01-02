Scheduled Closure of Eleven Oaks Road Railroad Crossing in Nottaway County

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has declared a temporary closure of the railroad crossing at Eleven Oaks Road in Nottaway County on Wednesday, January 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The disruption, part of scheduled maintenance work, is contingent on favourable weather conditions.

Detours and Schedules

The closure will impact all traffic, necessitating rerouting along alternate paths. VDOT, however, has not specified the exact details of these detours. The agency also cautions that the schedule may alter, advising the public to stay updated.

Public Communication

For individuals with inquiries or concerns about the closure, they can directly contact Nicolas Green, representative of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. VDOT has made it clear that clear communication with the public is a priority during this operation.

Real-Time Traffic Updates

Travelers are encouraged to stay informed about real-time traffic scenarios and road conditions. This information can be accessed by calling 511 or visiting the official 511 website. This proactive approach by VDOT is aimed at promoting safety and efficiency on the roads during the closure.