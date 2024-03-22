Scheana Shay Reveals DWTS Disappointment, Ariana Madix Scores After Scandoval

Scheana Shay opens up about her DWTS aspirations and how Ariana Madix's involvement post-Scandoval derailed her plans. Shay, anticipating her participation, undertook dance lessons, only to find out Madix secured the spot in a twist fueled by a high-profile scandal.

Dreams Dashed by Scandal

Shay, a 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star, was led to believe by Dancing with the Stars producers that she was a frontrunner for the upcoming season. Her preparation included taking dance classes to sharpen her skills. However, the situation took a dramatic turn when Ariana Madix, Shay's co-star, emerged as the chosen contestant following the explosive revelation of Madix's long-term boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheating with Raquel Leviss. This affair, widely known as 'Scandoval,' skyrocketed Madix's public profile, inadvertently positioning her as a more compelling choice for DWTS producers.

Shay's Support Amid Disappointment

Despite her initial disappointment, Shay expressed understanding of the decision and showed support for Madix by attending DWTS tapings. Shay's candid sharing on Juicy Scoop highlighted her mixed emotions—happy for Madix's opportunity yet saddened by her own missed chance. This incident underscores the unpredictable nature of reality TV fame and how personal developments can swiftly alter professional trajectories.

Ariana Madix's Rising Star

The aftermath of 'Scandoval' not only secured Madix a spot on DWTS but also propelled her to third place in the competition. Her success didn't stop there; she recently clinched a role as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago. Meanwhile, Shay navigates the fallout and public reaction, emphasizing the complicated dynamics of friendship, competition, and the pursuit of dreams within the entertainment industry.

As these events unfold, both Shay and Madix continue to navigate their careers and personal lives under the watchful eye of the public. The incident is a stark reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in the world of celebrity, often propelled by the very scandals that threaten to undermine them.