Schaghticoke Tribe's Battle for Ancestral Land and Federal Recognition

Nestled in the heart of Connecticut, the Schaghticoke tribe, one of the oldest Native American tribes in the United States, is locked in a battle for its ancestral land. With a rich history that dates back to the Eastern Woodlands, the tribe has faced numerous challenges in its quest for federal recognition and the restoration of its land.

A History of Displacement

The Schaghticoke tribe was granted a reservation in 1736, but over time, their land holdings have been significantly reduced due to sales by state agents. The once expansive reservation has dwindled, leaving the tribe with a fraction of their original territory.

In 1986, the tribe split into two groups: the Schaghticoke Indian Tribe and the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation (STN). While both groups share a common heritage, they have pursued different paths in their fight for recognition and restoration of their land.

The Struggle for Federal Recognition

The STN made significant strides in 2004 when they were granted federal recognition. However, this victory was short-lived, as the recognition was revoked in 2005 due to opposition from various quarters. The tribe's quest for recognition has been marked by setbacks, particularly during the Bush administration.

Despite these challenges, the Schaghticoke tribe remains hopeful in their pursuit of justice and recognition. They have filed a land claim seeking the restoration of 2,100 acres of land, but the case was dismissed in 2010. The tribe continues to appeal the decision, refusing to give up on their ancestral home.

Political Relationships and an Uncertain Future

The Schaghticoke tribe has a long history of political relationships with Connecticut. While the state has acknowledged the tribe's historical presence, it has yet to grant them the recognition they seek. The tribe's fight for recognition is not just about reclaiming their land, but also about preserving their culture and heritage.

As the Schaghticoke tribe continues its struggle for federal recognition and the restoration of its land, it faces an uncertain future. With the odds stacked against them, the tribe remains steadfast in its determination to preserve its ancestral home and cultural heritage for future generations.

The Schaghticoke tribe's fight for recognition and restoration of its land is a testament to the resilience and determination of Native American tribes across the United States. Despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks, the tribe remains hopeful in its pursuit of justice and recognition. As the world celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day, the story of the Schaghticoke tribe serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for Native American rights and recognition.