Business

SCBIO Appoints Connor Watkins as First Full-Time Marketing Director

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
SCBIO Appoints Connor Watkins as First Full-Time Marketing Director

Connor Watkins, a seasoned communications professional, has taken the reins as the first full-time marketing director for South Carolina’s life sciences industry organization, SCBIO, effective from the start of the year. Watkins, whose appointment marked the end of an extensive search for a candidate with robust life sciences marketing and communication skills, has transitioned from Nephron Pharmaceuticals, where he expertly steered corporate events, partnerships, sponsorships, and executive communications.

Watkins: A History of Excellence

Watkins’ career is steeped in achievements that extend beyond his recent stint at Nephron. He worked closely with CEO Lou Kennedy, a dynamic figure in the SCBIO landscape. His earlier contributions as a multimedia strategist for the Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center garnered him accolades for his communication acumen.

SCBIO: A Powerhouse in Life Sciences

Under the leadership of CEO James Chappell, SCBIO has become a force within the life sciences sector. The organization, which has experienced exponential growth since 2017, is dedicated to bolstering the industry’s economic development. With over a 400% increase in revenue, it has emerged as a vocal advocate for the life sciences industry. SCBIO’s initiatives are multilayered, focusing on workforce development, entrepreneurship, diversity, and inclusion. The organization’s commitment to encouraging women’s participation in the field is commendable.

A Booming Industry

The life sciences industry in South Carolina is a major economic pillar, contributing an impressive $25.7 billion to the annual economy. Over 1,000 firms are actively engaged in a vast array of biotechnology fields. Governor Henry McMaster has identified the industry as a key focus, aiming to further its expansion within the state.

Watkins’ addition to SCBIO is an exciting milestone in the organization’s journey. His enthusiasm to contribute to the mission is palpable. As he steps into his new role, Watkins acknowledges the life sciences sector‘s crucial role in saving lives and its burgeoning presence in South Carolina’s economy.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

