Education

Scarborough Community Services Announces American Red Cross Babysitting Course

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:04 pm EST
Scarborough Community Services Announces American Red Cross Babysitting Course

The Scarborough Community Services in Maine has announced an extensive American Red Cross babysitting course for young individuals aged 11 to 14. The course, which aims to provide comprehensive training for aspiring babysitters, is scheduled for two separate dates: January 13 and February 10.

Course Details and Venue

The course will take place at the Scarborough Community Services Hub, located at 418 Payne Road. Each session is designed to run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., providing ample time for participants to gain a deep understanding of the responsibilities and skills required in babysitting.

Benefits and Certification

Participants who successfully navigate the course will be awarded American Red Cross certification. This accreditation deems them as qualified babysitters, a credential that can provide an edge in a competitive job market for young workers.

Registration and Cost

The cost for enrollment in the course is set at $100 per person. Individuals interested in registering for the course or seeking additional information on the same are encouraged to visit the community services page on the official Scarborough, Maine website. The announcement also invites questions or comments to be sent to the editors, fostering an open line of communication.

In conclusion, this initiative by Scarborough Community Services not only equips young individuals with essential skills but also provides a platform for them to gain valuable work experience at an early age. With the American Red Cross certification in hand, these young babysitters are better prepared to provide quality care.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

