ScanSource Earns Eighth Consecutive Recognition on FORTUNE's List of World's Most Admired Companies

ScanSource, Inc., a vanguard hybrid distributor specializing in the facilitation of device-to-cloud connectivity, has once again made its mark on FORTUNE's prestigious list of World's Most Admired Companies 2024. This marks the eighth successive year that ScanSource has earned this esteemed recognition, a testament to the company's unwavering excellence and the high regard in which it is held globally.

Recognizing Business Excellence

The annual list, compiled by FORTUNE in partnership with Korn Ferry, is an authoritative benchmark of corporate reputation. It is generated through an extensive survey disseminated to senior executives, directors, and financial analysts from over 600 globally recognized companies. The survey's primary aim is to pinpoint corporations that have earned commendable reputations within their respective industries and across various other sectors.

Mike Baur, the Chairman and CEO of ScanSource, expressed profound honor at the company's continued inclusion in the prestigious list. He attributed this remarkable achievement to the relentless hard work, dedication, and commitment of the entire ScanSource team. Their collective efforts in meeting and exceeding customer expectations, and fostering strong relationships with customers and suppliers through transparency and consistency, have played a pivotal role in this commendation.

Reflecting High Standards and Strong Business Ethics

The repeated recognition of ScanSource in FORTUNE's list is more than just an accolade. It is seen as a reflection of the company's continuous endeavor to maintain high standards and strong business ethics. As a leading hybrid distributor, ScanSource's role in connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity, and cloud sectors, is undeniably influential in shaping tomorrow's technological world.