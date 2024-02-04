Scamp Trailers' New 13-foot Camper for 2024: A Blend of Comfort and Innovation

In a move that is set to excite the American off-grid and on-road living enthusiasts, Scamp Trailers, a seasoned participant in the sector, is gearing up to launch their new 13-foot camper for 2024. Although the release is scheduled for the end of the year, the buzz around it is palpable. Born out of Boler American, Scamp has weathered the storm of factory fires and other challenges to remain a steadfast provider of durable fiberglass campers.
Scamp Trailers: A Legacy of Durability and Innovation
Scamp offers a trio of camper styles that cater to a variety of on-road living needs. Priced around $35K, the 19-foot gooseneck model is a testament to the company's commitment to quality and versatility. The 13-foot model, the latest addition to Scamp's line-up, is available in two variations - Standard and Deluxe. The Standard model starts under $20K and the Deluxe is priced a little over $24K, making Scamp campers an affordable luxury for many.
Designed for Space Efficiency and Comfort
Scamp campers are the epitome of space efficiency and comfort. They feature a plethora of amenities including wet baths, ample storage options, modular dinettes, and galley blocks. Some of these blocks are crafted from wood or composite materials, adding a touch of elegance to the compact space. However, as with all things of value, regular maintenance, especially of seals and trims, is crucial for the campers' longevity.
Equipped for Modern Off-Grid Living
Scamp trailers come equipped with a host of features that make off-grid living a breeze. From two-burner tops and water heaters to fridges, these campers are designed to offer the comforts of home while on the road. For those seeking a more personalized experience, Scamp offers customization options including generators, outdoor showers, and solar panels. Whether you're planning a family trip or nurturing a tradition of on-road living, Scamp campers are designed to enrich the outdoor experience.
The upcoming 13-foot camper, a 50th Anniversary Edition, will undoubtedly continue Scamp's tradition of providing high-quality, feature-rich campers. With its impressive array of features and optional gear, it's not just a camper, but a tribute to Scamp's enduring legacy of innovation and durability in the fiberglass camper market.