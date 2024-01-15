Scala Launches Retail Technology Division, Scala Commerce, at NRF 2024

In an announcement at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show, Scala, a subsidiary of the global digital solutions and retail media leader, STRATACACHE, has unveiled Scala Commerce. This new division, dedicated to retail technology, is set on revolutionizing consumer self-service and service automation platforms specific to retail, hospitality, and quick service restaurants.

Transforming Retail Interactions

Based in Dayton, Ohio, Scala Commerce will focus on developing innovative technologies such as self-order kiosks, next-generation self-checkout systems, self-service kiosks, automatic pickup, and artificial intelligence. Leveraging the STRATACACHE SAINT AI engine, these advancements aim to enhance customer experiences in retail, QSRs, and hospitality. The mission of Scala Commerce, as articulated by Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE and Chairman of Scala, is to facilitate consumers in identifying, selecting, and transacting with greater ease and personalization in their retail interactions.

Aiming for More Profitable Outcomes

Emphasizing the growing importance of automation in consumer services, Riegel underlined that the goal of Scala Commerce is to lead retailers to more profitable outcomes. By prioritizing personalization, efficiency, and loyalty integration, the new division aims to address prevalent challenges such as labor cost, availability, and retail theft. Furthermore, Scala Commerce will leverage its extensive global experience of over 30 years in delivering concierge level services and increasing automation in consumer services.

Boosting Employment in Dayton

The establishment of this new division is expected to result in a substantial increase in new hires and positions in Dayton, Ohio, thereby boosting the local economy. With a history of secure network deployment at scale, Scala is known for transforming physical spaces with a 'marketing first' point of view. By utilizing a wide array of technology including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, digital signs, mobile sensors, and computer vision technology, Scala Commerce is all set to drive true retail and audience engagement transformation.