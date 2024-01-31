SBA's Empower to Grow Program: Boosting Small Business Opportunities for Federal Contracts

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has breathed new life into its 7(j) Management and Technical Assistance Program, giving it a fresh identity as the Empower to Grow program. Revitalized to bolster small businesses' prospects for clinching federal contracts, the initiative extends enhanced coaching, training, and technology tools.

Empower to Grow: A Beacon for Disadvantaged Businesses

SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman underscored the program's mandate to redress disparities and prop up disadvantaged businesses in achieving contract-readiness. The Empower to Grow program heralds a 60% success rate for bids tendered by small businesses, with participants registering an average revenue surge of 45%.

Additional Tools for Federal Contract Competitiveness

Synchronized with the relaunch, a novel Federal Market Acceleration Program (FedMAP) and a federal contractor master class will debut, designed to school businesses on sharpening their competitive edge for contracts. Notwithstanding an upswing in federal contracting to small businesses in fiscal 2022, hitting a record $169.2 billion, the aggregate tally of prime small-business contractors has dipped. This pattern denotes that a diminishing number of businesses are bagging a larger slice of the contracting dollars.

SBA's Response to Court Ruling and Expansion Efforts

In response to a federal court verdict that deemed its 8(a) program unconstitutional, the SBA now stipulates that all applicants furnish a narrative elaborating their disadvantaged status. This move aligns with the SBA's broader endeavor to broaden and streamline its loan and assistance programs. This includes rendering the Community Advantage pilot program permanent and amplifying the roster of lenders in its 7(a) loan program.

Record-Breaking Small-Business Creation Amid Changes

These transformations are introduced against the backdrop of a record-setting small-business creation in the United States, with an unprecedented 5.5 million new businesses sprouting up in 2023.