SBA Offers Low-Interest Disaster Loans for Storm-Hit North Carolina

In response to the catastrophic storms and a tornado that hit North Carolina on January 9, 2024, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has stepped in with a lifeline. The SBA is offering low-interest disaster loans to the affected residents and businesses. This initiative is a direct result of a disaster declaration requested by Governor Roy Cooper and granted by SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman.

Counties Covered by the Disaster Declaration

The disaster declaration encompasses Catawba County and the adjacent counties of Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Iredell, and Lincoln. The primary purpose of these loans is to aid businesses, homeowners, and renters in recovering from the destruction wreaked by the severe weather conditions.

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

To streamline the application process and to provide essential information on the loan program, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) will be set up in the Catawba County Emergency Services building. The DLOC will remain operational from February 5 through February 19, providing much-needed assistance to those impacted.

Loan Details and Deadlines

The SBA disaster loans cater to a variety of needs. Homeowners can apply for up to $500,000 to repair or replace real estate, while both homeowners and renters can apply for up to $100,000 for damaged or destroyed personal property. Businesses, meanwhile, can apply for Economic Injury Disaster loans. Interest rates are as low as 4% for businesses, 3.25% for nonprofit organizations, and 2.688% for homeowners and renters, with terms of up to 30 years. The filing deadline for physical property damage applications is April 1, 2024, and the deadline for economic injury applications is November 1, 2024.

This move by the SBA underscores its commitment to aid in the recovery of businesses and individuals, helping them rebuild and recover. It highlights the priority placed by the SBA on helping communities and businesses resume operations after catastrophic events.