Saydel Boys' Basketball Scores Historic Victory Over PCM

In an exhilarating Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference basketball matchup, the Saydel boys' basketball team clinched a landmark victory against PCM, ending with a scoreline of 55-52. The triumph was underscored by a game-changing 3-pointer netted by Shyne Lo in the dying moments of the contest.

From Setback to Victory

Despite PCM taking the lead in both the first and the final quarters, Saydel mounted a robust comeback in the second quarter, outpacing PCM 22-15, a pivotal turning point in their win. This victory etches a historic moment for Saydel, marking their first season sweep over PCM in the annals of the school's history.

Emerging Victorious in Recent Matches

The Eagles have now triumphed in three of their previous four face-offs against PCM, bolstering their record to a formidable 21-3 since 2013.

Key Contributions to the Win

Standout performances from Saydel players were instrumental in their win. Gavin Van Gorp led the scoreboard with 17 points, while Jack Jungling added 10 points to the tally. Other noteworthy performances came from Jacob Wendt, Gavin Steenhoek, Kaleb DeVries, Cutler VandeLune, Pete Kiernan, and Alex Wendt, who all made significant contributions to the team's victory.

PCM, with a record of 7-8, shot 39 percent from the floor and made 5-of-26 3-point attempts. On the other hand, Saydel, sporting a balanced 7-7 record, capitalized on PCM's turnovers and upheld a staunch defense throughout the game, ultimately paving the way for a memorable victory.