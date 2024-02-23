Savoring the Simple Life: How Marble Creek Acres Blends Winemaking with Agritourism in Maine

Picture this: a serene homestead nestled in the rolling hills less than an hour away from Bangor, Maine, where the lines between agriculture, winemaking, and hospitality blur into a harmonious blend. This is the life Josh and Kathy Crise have crafted at Marble Creek Acres, transforming their 20-year residence into a beacon of agritourism, complete with a small-scale winery, Airbnb, and farm shop. The story of Marble Creek Acres is not just about the Crises' journey into craft winemaking but about their vision to create a space where visitors can disconnect from the hustle and immerse themselves in the rhythms of rural life.

A Homestead Turned Haven

When Josh and Kathy first settled on their property, their ambitions were modest: to live a life rooted in the land. However, as they began to explore the possibilities of their homestead, those ambitions blossomed. Raising chickens, Kiko goats, and nurturing a diverse orchard, they discovered the joy in sharing the fruits of their labor. This led to the birth of their craft winemaking venture, aiming to produce wines that could even turn skeptics into enthusiasts. Their efforts have culminated in the development of a tasting room and the hosting of RVs through programs like Harvest Host, inviting visitors to taste, explore, and stay.

From Vine to Bottle: The Craft of Winemaking

The Crises' approach to winemaking is deeply personal, focusing on small batch fermentations that capture the unique flavors of their orchard. Offering a variety of wines, including fruit, maple, honey, berry, grape, and other specialty fermentations, they strive to craft experiences that linger on the palate. With their wines now available at local retail locations and more partnerships on the horizon, the Crises are excited about the upcoming soft opening of their tasting room in April, followed by a grand celebration on National Wine Day, May 25.

Building a Community Around Agritourism

But Marble Creek Acres is more than just a winery. It's a testament to the Crises' vision of agritourism as a means to connect with others. Their Airbnb offers guests a slice of homestead life, while their farm shop showcases the bounty of their land. As visitors wander through the property, they're invited to step into a world where the pace slows, and the simple joys of life are savored. It's this blend of hospitality, craftsmanship, and agriculture that makes Marble Creek Acres a unique destination in the heart of Maine.

In a world where the rush of daily life often feels unrelenting, Marble Creek Acres offers a breath of fresh air. For Josh and Kathy Crise, it's not just about the wine or the farm; it's about creating a space where people can come together to celebrate the beauty of the land and the joy of community. As they prepare for their upcoming openings, they look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to their slice of paradise.