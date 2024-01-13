Saved as a Baby, Now an NYPD Officer: Dennise Gomez’s Poignant Reunion with Her Saviors

Decades after surviving a car fire in East Harlem as a baby, Officer Dennise Gomez, a member of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), experienced an emotional reunion with the detectives who saved her and her family. These retired detectives, Eric Ocasio and Charles Claudio, were instrumental in shaping Gomez’s path, which led her to serve the city as an NYPD officer, a career inspired by the duo’s heroic act in 1996.

A Fateful Encounter

The incident unfolded on July 22, 1996, when a car carrying Gomez, then only two years old, her mother, and her baby brother, caught fire. Claudio and Ocasio, who were serving in a plainclothes anti-crime unit, rushed to their aid. Ocasio broke the car window with his radio, and Claudio pulled the children to safety. Despite suffering minor injuries, the two officers ensured the safety of Gomez and her family.

A Symbolic Reunion

The reunion took place at One Police Plaza, where Gomez, who joined the NYPD in July 2022, was presented with Ocasio’s former shield number, 15417. This number, reassigned five years earlier to Officer Christopher Colon, Gomez’s colleague at the 90th Precinct, was willingly given up for her. The act of passing on the shield number symbolizes the continuity and impact of police work, a legacy that Gomez now carries forward.

The Ripple Effect of Heroism

The reunion also underscored the profound impact of the officers’ act of bravery. Ocasio, now 57, and Claudio, 60, were elated to see Gomez join the ‘NYPD family’. Their life-saving act in 1996 not only altered the course of Gomez’s life but also left a lasting impact on their own. The incident often led them to wonder about the fate of the family they had saved, marking a poignant moment in their careers. Police Commissioner Edward Caban highlighted how the reunion emphasizes the lasting impact of police work, demonstrating how officers can change lives in a split second.