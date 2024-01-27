Savannah River Site Contractors Earn High Marks in Department of Energy Evaluations

Performance evaluations for contractors at the Savannah River Site have been released by the Department of Energy, showcasing a range of results. Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and Savannah River Mission Completion earned 'very good' ratings, while Battelle Savannah River Alliance and Centerra outshone the rest with 'excellent' grades.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions: Commendable Financial Execution

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, charged with managing and operating the site, received commendations for financial execution. However, the company was flagged for improvement following a notice of violation from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The National Nuclear Security Administration and the Office of Environmental Management, tasked with evaluating the company, applauded several accomplishments while acknowledging some budget and project baseline issues.

Savannah River Mission Completion: Ahead of Schedule

Savannah River Mission Completion, responsible for processing nuclear waste, effectively completed a disposal unit ahead of its schedule. Despite this significant achievement, the company was encouraged to enhance its safety oversight.

Battelle Savannah River Alliance and Centerra: Excellence Acknowledged

Battelle Savannah River Alliance, managing the Savannah River National Laboratory, was recognized for delivering high-quality research. However, they were advised to improve emergency drill procedures. Centerra, providing security services, was commended for conducting an active shooter exercise. The company was awarded 92.2% of the available financial incentives, reflecting the Department of Energy's high satisfaction with their performance.

Despite areas requiring improvement, each contractor received substantial portions of the offered financial incentives based on their performance. This reflects the Department of Energy's overall satisfaction with the work carried out at the Savannah River Site. Future contract decisions and efforts to improve the site's overall performance will be informed by these evaluations.