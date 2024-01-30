Savannah Reservist Breonna Moffett's Life Cut Short in Jordan Drone Strike

The tranquility of a peaceful Savannah morning was shattered on January 28 when news broke of a fatal drone strike in Jordan that claimed the lives of three U.S. Army reservists, one of whom was 23-year-old Breonna Alexsondria Moffett. Stationed at a support base near the Syrian border, the reservists' container housing unit was assaulted, injuring over 40 other soldiers. The strike is suspected to have been orchestrated by Iran-backed forces, a speculation now under investigation by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Unraveling the Tapestry of a Young Soldier's Life

Breonna, the eldest daughter of Francine and Percell Moffett, was a picture of ambition and drive. A high school drum major and JROTC participant, her passion for service led her to join the Army Reserve in 2019. As a 12N Horizontal Construction Sergeant, Breonna operated heavy machinery for the 718th Engineer Company out of Fort Moore, Georgia. Her deployment began in August 2023, and she was scheduled to return home later this year.

A Family Grieves, A Community Mourns

The loss of Breonna has plunged her family into profound grief. Her intelligence, curiosity, and effervescent smile have left an irreplaceable void. Francine, a former military specialist and real estate worker, revealed the close bond she shared with her daughter. Their daily communications and Breonna's intense passion for life are memories that will continue to live on.

Through Faith, Forward

In the face of this heartrending loss, the Moffett family prepares to receive Breonna's remains at Dover Air Force Base. The community rallies around them, with Breonna's alma mater planning a tribute to honour her memory. Despite the pain, Francine clings to her faith, drawing strength and understanding from it to navigate through this turbulent time.

In the wake of this tragedy, President Joe Biden has pledged a response, and the families of the fallen reservists yearn for peace, not escalation in violence. As the investigation unfolds, it is hoped that justice will be served and the ultimate sacrifice made by these brave soldiers, their lives given in the line of duty, will not be in vain.