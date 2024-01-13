en English
Savannah, Georgia Prepares for Unexpected Arctic Blast

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
Savannah, Georgia Prepares for Unexpected Arctic Blast

As the calendar pages turn in Savannah, Georgia, the usually temperate city braces for an unexpected arctic blast. Following a week of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, Savannah residents are set to face the coldest temperatures of the winter season, starting on Wednesday. This icy intrusion, originating from the Arctic, is presently causing temperatures in the northwest to plunge below zero, once wind chill is factored in.

El Nino and the Polar Vortex

While Savannah will not experience the same degree of chill, temperatures are projected to fall into the 20s. A factor playing a key role in this sudden shift is the presence of an El Nino weather pattern this winter. The El Nino phenomenon disrupts the polar vortex, pushing the jet stream southward and consequently, transporting colder air to the southern states.

Arrival of the Cold Front

The cold front is predicted to make its entrance on Tuesday, with temperatures dropping to the low 50s during the day, and plummeting to the mid to upper 20s by night. Wednesday is set to see highs in the mid to upper 40s, but breezy conditions could make it feel even colder.

Persisting Cold Conditions

Overnight into Thursday, temperatures could take a nosedive to the low 20s or even teens. These frigid conditions are expected to persist through the weekend and into the early part of the following week, before a slight warming trend begins.

Even though the city is no stranger to occasional winter cold snaps, the forthcoming arctic blast underscores the unpredictable nature of weather patterns and their far-reaching impacts. As Savannah gears up for this icy spell, residents are urged to stay warm and safe, underlining once again, the enduring dance between humanity and the elements.

United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

