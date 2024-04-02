Savannah Chrisley Shares Struggle Amid Parents' Incarceration, Pledges Fight for Justice

After taking on the responsibility needed for the Chrisley family to move forward, Savannah Chrisley is sharing how the weight of her duties have taken a toll. In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 26, admitted that she feels like the people closest to them have begun to carry on with their lives now that her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are well into serving their prison sentences. "I think what's tough for me is how Mom and Dad feel like, you know, they have that feeling that life is just continuing to move on without them," she explained, noting how she's also felt like her loved ones have continued "living their life" without a care in the world. "I want to preface it by saying I'm not trying to play a victim role," Savannah continued and clarified that she's been doing her best to carry on. Despite her best efforts, the reality star revealed that it's "still so hard" to see the people around her "moving on" and "doing what they want to do."

Advertisment

The Weight of Responsibilities

"I'm still sitting here like struggling to catch my breath, struggling to come up for air. Whether it's through just, you know, financially with the kids [and] trying to parent, me in a relationship [or] like me just with a relationship with myself." When Savannah gets to a point where she feels "I can come up for air," she confessed she often feels like "another blow hits" and she remains stuck in the "same place." "I do all I can to focus on the kids and myself and that's about it," she said, adding that she's also added working with lawyers to get her parents back home to her list.

Legal Battles and Hope for Appeal

Advertisment

Todd and Julie were indicted in August 2019 for 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy, all of which they have denied. The couple was cleared of their state tax evasion charge in Georgia in October 2019 but continued to face federal charges for allegedly evading federal taxes. Following a nearly three-week-long trial that began in May 2022, the Chrisleys were later sentenced that November to a combined 19 years in prison. And despite having begun the process of appealing the case, they reported to prison on January 2023.

Looking Towards the Future

PEOPLE confirmed in September 2023 that Todd and Julie's prison sentences had been reduced with Todd leaving nearly two years before his original 12-year sentence was meant to conclude and Julie leaving 14 months before her seven-year sentence. Their attorneys are set to argue Todd and Julie's case before a judge in Georgia next month, which Savannah previously indicated makes them "one step closer to getting mom and dad home." As Savannah Chrisley continues to navigate the complexities of her family's legal and emotional challenges, her resolve to fight for her parents' freedom and justice remains unwavering, symbolizing a beacon of hope amidst adversity.