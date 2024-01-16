Savannah Braces for Freezing Temperatures: Local Authorities Step Up to Provide Warm Shelters

As the city of Savannah braces for an onslaught of icy temperatures, local authorities and organizations are going above and beyond to ensure residents have access to warm shelters. The Tomkins Regional Center, located at 2333 Ogeechee Road, will transform into an overnight refuge from Tuesday at 7 p.m. to Wednesday at 7 a.m. This facility is specifically designed as a sanctuary for those without other options, and unlike many shelters, will also accommodate pets, provided they remain under the owner's control.

Unyielding Support from Local Authorities and Organizations

Basic necessities will be provided to those who take shelter at the center, reflecting the community's commitment to supporting its most vulnerable members during this challenging time. Furthermore, the Savannah Police Department is making an invaluable contribution in collaboration with the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless (CSAH). These two organizations are offering their services to transport residents in desperate need to the shelter locations. The CSAH stands ready to assist, and those in need are encouraged to contact this organization for support.

Extended Services for the Homeless Community

In an additional show of solidarity, various Homeless Service Provider Partners in the community are extending their operational hours and services during this period to better serve individuals experiencing homelessness amidst the severe cold weather. This is a testament to the spirit of Savannah's community, which is rallying together to tackle the imminent threat of harsh winter temperatures.

Residents Advised to Take Precautions

With wind chill advisories predicted to plunge below 20 degrees, residents are urged to minimize travel, stay indoors during the extreme cold, and take necessary precautions for the safety of the elderly and pets. Moreover, if the forecast remains grim for the weekend, the City has plans to reopen the warming shelter, ensuring continuous support for those in need.