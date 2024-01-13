Savanna Initiates Second Residential Project in West Palm Beach

New York City-based developer, Savanna, has launched the review process for its second residential project in West Palm Beach, Florida. The development plan includes a 369-unit apartment structure at 1830 North Dixie Highway, featuring 7,600 square feet of retail space and a variety of amenities, such as a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Phase Two of Savanna’s Development Plan

This new project constitutes what Andrew Kurd, Savanna’s co-chief investment officer, refers to as ‘phase two’ of the company’s development plan in the area. Savanna’s commitment to the neighborhood’s growth is evident in its efforts to provide a range of construction options designed to accommodate diverse residents. The company’s focus is on delivering affordable housing solutions, contrasting their upscale project, Olara, which commenced sales in the previous year.

Olara: The Upscale Predecessor

Olara, Savanna’s luxury condominium project, has set the bar high with prices starting at $2 million. However, amidst corporate relocations and expansions in West Palm Beach, Savanna anticipates a surge in housing demand. The company is keen to expand its portfolio further, which already spans over 7 acres in West Palm Beach.

Future Developments on the Horizon

While plans for future developments are yet to be solidified, Kurd hints at a significant number of potential projects under consideration. The company is poised to further contribute to the urban development of West Palm Beach, keeping in line with the area’s growth dynamics.