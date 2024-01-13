en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Savanna Initiates Second Residential Project in West Palm Beach

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
Savanna Initiates Second Residential Project in West Palm Beach

New York City-based developer, Savanna, has launched the review process for its second residential project in West Palm Beach, Florida. The development plan includes a 369-unit apartment structure at 1830 North Dixie Highway, featuring 7,600 square feet of retail space and a variety of amenities, such as a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Phase Two of Savanna’s Development Plan

This new project constitutes what Andrew Kurd, Savanna’s co-chief investment officer, refers to as ‘phase two’ of the company’s development plan in the area. Savanna’s commitment to the neighborhood’s growth is evident in its efforts to provide a range of construction options designed to accommodate diverse residents. The company’s focus is on delivering affordable housing solutions, contrasting their upscale project, Olara, which commenced sales in the previous year.

Olara: The Upscale Predecessor

Olara, Savanna’s luxury condominium project, has set the bar high with prices starting at $2 million. However, amidst corporate relocations and expansions in West Palm Beach, Savanna anticipates a surge in housing demand. The company is keen to expand its portfolio further, which already spans over 7 acres in West Palm Beach.

Future Developments on the Horizon

While plans for future developments are yet to be solidified, Kurd hints at a significant number of potential projects under consideration. The company is poised to further contribute to the urban development of West Palm Beach, keeping in line with the area’s growth dynamics.

0
United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
14 seconds ago
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
Former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond is expected to embark on an official recruitment visit to the University of Texas after announcing his entry into the NCAA transfer portal. This move follows the retirement of Alabama’s esteemed head coach, Nick Saban, stirring speculation and curiosity in the college football sphere. Bond, a standout talent in
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
Steven Yeun Exits 'Thunderbolts'; Rumors Point to Austin Abrams for Sentry's Role
44 seconds ago
Steven Yeun Exits 'Thunderbolts'; Rumors Point to Austin Abrams for Sentry's Role
Lifetime's 'Girl in the Video': A Mother's Fight Against Cyber Exploitation
44 seconds ago
Lifetime's 'Girl in the Video': A Mother's Fight Against Cyber Exploitation
Miles Morales: Spider-Man 15 - A Tale of Family, Redemption, and Heroism
21 seconds ago
Miles Morales: Spider-Man 15 - A Tale of Family, Redemption, and Heroism
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
26 seconds ago
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
The Silent Crisis: Teacher Spotlights Illiteracy Among US Students
26 seconds ago
The Silent Crisis: Teacher Spotlights Illiteracy Among US Students
Latest Headlines
World News
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
11 seconds
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
14 seconds
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
26 seconds
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
45 seconds
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
59 seconds
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
3 mins
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
4 mins
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
5 mins
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
7 mins
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app