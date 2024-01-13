en English
Saturday Hoops Program Extends Reach with New Venue in Avondale

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:53 am EST
In a heartwarming development, the beloved Saturday Hoops program has extended its horizon with a new venue in the bustling neighborhood of Avondale. The program, universally lauded for its mentoring services and its commitment to youth development, is a collaborative effort with the Cincinnati Youth Collaborative.

More Than Just a Game

Every Saturday morning, throughout the year, the program opens its doors to children, aiming to mold their perspectives on life and self through a wide array of activities. While basketball remains the core, the program goes beyond the court, offering amenities such as a reading room and an arts and crafts room. These efforts create an encouraging environment for students to both learn and revel in the joy of newfound hobbies.

Nourishment for Body and Mind

Nutritional support is an integral part of the program. Understanding the importance of a balanced diet in a child’s growth, the initiative ensures both breakfast and lunch are provided to the participants. This not only caters to the physical needs of the children but also resonates with the program’s goal of holistic development.

Sparking Curiosity and Camaraderie

By providing a platform to explore different experiences and foster friendships, the program aspires to inspire. Registration for the program commences at 9 a.m., giving way to a day filled with enriching activities starting at 10:15 a.m. The new venue, located at 3504 Washington Ave, is set to become a sanctuary for many more children, mirroring the success of the program’s original location.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

