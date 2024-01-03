en English
Business

SatisFacts Research Unveils Findings of Biennial Online Renter Study: A Look into the Multifamily Industry

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:32 am EST
In a significant move to better understand the multifamily housing industry, SatisFacts Research, a frontrunner in multifamily retention and reputation management data, has unveiled the findings of its Biennial Online Renter Study. This annual survey is in its twelfth iteration, having amassed responses from over 760,000 residents across the United States. The research, rich with data, offers multifamily community leaders vital insights to inform their investment, development, and operational strategies.

Surveying the Multifamily Landscape

The study paints a comprehensive picture of multifamily living, focusing on key areas such as rental search, touring, leasing, and renewal processes. The research extends its purview to more current topics like Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, fee transparency, and the role of online reviews in influencing prospective renters. This breadth of coverage makes the study a reliable guide for decision-making in the multifamily industry.

Decoding Renter Behavior

The research revealed insights into renter behavior and preferences. Notably, the study found that online reviews significantly influence leasing decisions, showing the increasing impact of digital platforms on the multifamily industry. It also underscored the importance of fee transparency in multifamily communities, echoing the broader consumer demand for business transparency. The study also highlighted the necessity for communities to maintain a minimum rating in online reviews, reinforcing the role of reputation management in the sector.

SatisFacts: A Trailblazer in Multifamily Data

James Watters, the Director of Operations at SatisFacts Research, noted that the study is designed to help the multifamily industry align with renter needs. As an industry veteran, SatisFacts has been conducting surveys and research for over two decades to improve resident satisfaction and enhance the financial performance of property management companies. The Biennial Online Renter Study is a testament to SatisFacts’ commitment to data-driven insights, forecasting future trends, and transforming feedback into actionable strategies.

With its latest study, SatisFacts continues to solidify its position as the catalyst for growth and innovation in the multifamily industry. The company’s dedication to data-driven decision-making serves as a beacon for multifamily community leaders navigating the ever-evolving landscape of renter preferences and behaviors.

Business United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

