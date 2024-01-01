en English
Satellite Boom Raises Risk of Space Collisions, Threatens Critical Services

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:46 am EST
The Earth’s near-orbit space, once a vast and uncongested expanse, is now a bustling highway filled with satellites and space debris. Over the past five years, a significant rise in satellite launches has contributed to a growing cloud of space junk orbiting our planet. The most densely packed regions of space, approximately 500 miles above Earth, now bear a heightened one in 1,000 chance of orbital collisions per year – a significant rise from the one in a million risk estimated a generation ago.

Increasing Risk of Collisions

The escalating space traffic has dramatically increased the probability of orbital collisions, posing a significant danger to the infrastructure supporting various critical services. These range from weather forecasting, which relies on meteorological satellites, to online banking, and navigation services like Google Maps. The shift in risk levels over recent decades has not gone unnoticed by the insurance industry. Pascal Lecointe, a space underwriter at Hiscox, a specialist insurer that offers satellite insurance, has emphasized the changing landscape of orbital risks.

Orbital Cleanup Missions

Recognizing the looming threat of space debris, a Tokyo-based venture capital-backed company, Astroscale, is planning a commercial mission to approach and remove a piece of space debris in orbit. With about 9,000 active satellites and an estimated 35,000 pieces of space debris larger than 10 centimeters being tracked, the mission is crucial in reducing the risk of collisions. Astroscale’s strategy entails capturing the space debris and pushing it back into the Earth’s atmosphere to burn up. This is a critical step in preventing the feared Kessler Syndrome, a predicted cascading series of collisions that could create an uninhabitable cloud of fragments in certain orbit altitudes.

Need for Effective Space Traffic Management

The growing concern over space debris and its potential impact on satellite-based services underscores the urgent need for effective space traffic management and debris mitigation strategies. As we continue to rely heavily on satellites for numerous aspects of our daily lives, ensuring the continued reliability and safety of satellite operations has become a pressing issue of global importance.

space United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

