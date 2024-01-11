SAT Preparatory Course Offered to St. John High School Students

St. John high school students are presented with an invaluable opportunity to boost their SAT preparation efforts. A preparatory course, explicitly targeting the upcoming SAT test scheduled for April 10, is set to begin at Giffthills High School (GHS). The course will commence on January 22 and will take place every Monday and Wednesday until March 14.

Unlocking Potential

The primary focus of this initiative is to empower students to enhance their test-taking skills and improve their overall SAT scores. The course aims to provide students with the necessary tools to unlock their potential and excel in this critical exam. By attending this course, students can build upon their existing knowledge, gain valuable insights into the test format, and develop strategies to tackle the challenging questions they may encounter.

Course Registration

Interested students have been encouraged to register for the course by contacting GHS through the provided email. The swift action is advised as the number of seats available may be limited, and the opportunity to participate in this advantageous program should not be missed.

