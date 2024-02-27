Sartell City Council Advances $18M West Side Reconstruction, Eyes Public Hearing

The City of Sartell is taking significant strides in urban development with the progression of the West Side Reconstruction Project, an initiative aimed at revamping 14 roads in critical areas of the city. This project, spearheaded by Short Elliot Hendrickson (SEH), recently moved forward with the city council's approval of the Feasibility Study during a pivotal Monday night meeting.

Project Overview and Community Involvement

Initiated in August 2023, the West Side Reconstruction Project encompasses an extensive overhaul of roadways near Riverview School, Terry Lane, and areas south of Sartell Street, representing a nearly $18-million investment in the city's infrastructure. The project's preliminary stages involved extensive community outreach, including a survey distributed to residents and a public information session held in September 2023. Feedback from 57 survey respondents and 63 open house attendees was gathered, providing valuable insights that were incorporated into the Feasibility Study. This phase underscored the project's commitment to reflecting community needs and preferences.

Cost-Reduction Measures and Next Steps

In response to community feedback and fiscal responsibility, the city council directed SEH to implement six cost-reduction measures before approving the study. These measures intend to ensure the project's affordability while maintaining its scope and quality. With the Feasibility Study now approved, the project is gearing up for its next critical phase. A public hearing is scheduled for the April 8th council meeting, offering residents another opportunity to voice their opinions and learn more about the project's developments. This hearing is a pivotal step in the project's timeline, marking a move towards finalizing plans and beginning construction.

Implications for Sartell's Future

The West Side Reconstruction Project represents a significant investment in Sartell's future, promising to enhance the city's infrastructure, boost property values, and improve the quality of life for its residents. By addressing critical roadways and incorporating community feedback, the project aims to meet current needs while anticipating future growth. As the project moves towards the public hearing and subsequent phases, it stands as a testament to Sartell's commitment to thoughtful urban planning and community engagement.

As Sartell anticipates the forthcoming public hearing, residents and stakeholders alike look forward to further engaging with the project's developments. The West Side Reconstruction Project not only signifies a substantial improvement in the city's infrastructure but also exemplifies a collaborative approach to city planning. By prioritizing community input and cost-effective measures, Sartell is setting a precedent for future urban development projects.