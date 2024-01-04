Saratoga County LLC Claims $1 Million Powerball Jackpot

In a stroke of luck, BH NY Partnership, a limited liability company (LLC) based in Ballston Spa, Saratoga County, has claimed a second-prize Powerball jackpot of $1 million. The winning ticket was purchased at the local Stewart’s Shops on Route 9 in Ballston Spa, marking a significant milestone in the store’s history.

Details of the Winning Ticket

The winning ticket, confirmed by the New York Lottery officials, successfully matched the first five numbers in the Powerball draw held on October 11, 2023. The LLC’s members have opted for a one-time lump sum payment, which, after tax, amounts to a substantial $651,000. The lottery win stands as a testament to the unpredictability of luck and the allure of big-ticket jackpots.

Impact on Local Community

While the win surely brought joy to the members of the LLC, it also has broader implications for Ballston Spa and its local community. Stewart’s Shops, the store where the winning ticket was purchased, has been thrust into the limelight, potentially driving more traffic its way. Furthermore, the win contributes to the New York Lottery’s mission of generating revenue for education. A portion of every dollar spent on lottery tickets, including those by BH NY Partnership, goes towards funding education in New York State.

Other Notable Winners

Alongside BH NY Partnership, two individuals, Manuel Gomez Torres and Rene Sandoval Guzman, also claimed substantial lottery prizes. Both Torres and Guzman won a $1,000,000 Powerball second prize and a top prize on the New York Lottery’s VIP Millions scratch-off game respectively. These wins, along with BH NY Partnership’s jackpot, collectively contribute a whopping $3 million to the total lottery wins in New York, further bolstering the state’s educational funding.